Who's Playing

Oklahoma City Thunder @ Dallas Mavericks

Current Records: Oklahoma City 35-16, Dallas 29-23

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: NBATV

What to Know

The Thunder and the Mavericks are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2021, but not for long. The Oklahoma City Thunder will head out on the road to take on the Dallas Mavericks at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at American Airlines Center. Despite being away, the Thunder are looking at a two-point advantage in the spread.

After a string of three wins, the Thunder's good fortune finally ran out on Tuesday. They fell 124-117 to Utah. The Thunder didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Chet Holmgren, who scored 22 points along with eight rebounds and four blocks. He is on a roll when it comes to blocks, as he's now posted two or more in the last five games he's played. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was another key contributor, scoring 28 points along with seven assists.

The Knicks typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday the Mavericks proved too difficult a challenge. They took down the Knicks 122-108. The win was familiar territory for the Mavericks who now have three in a row.

It was another big night for Luka Doncic, who dropped a double-double on 39 points and 11 assists.

Oklahoma City's defeat dropped their record down to 35-16. As for Dallas, they pushed their record up to 29-23 with that win, which was their third straight on the road.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Thunder haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.7 turnovers per game (they're ranked second in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Mavericks (currently ranked fifth in turnovers per game) struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 11.9 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Thunder didn't have too much breathing room in their match against the Mavericks in their previous meeting back in December of 2023, but they still walked away with a 126-120 victory. One of the biggest obstacles the team faced in that game was Doncic, who dropped a triple-double on 36 points, 15 rebounds, and 18 assists. Now that he's got a second chance to win this matchup, will the Thunder still be able to contain Doncic? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Oklahoma City is a slight 2-point favorite against Dallas, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thunder as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 241 points.

Series History

Dallas and Oklahoma City both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.