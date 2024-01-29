Who's Playing

Orlando Magic @ Dallas Mavericks

Current Records: Orlando 24-22, Dallas 25-21

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 29, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday, January 29, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $15.00

What to Know

Having just played yesterday, the Orlando Magic will head out on the road to face off against the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. ET on January 29th at American Airlines Center. The Mavericks are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Magic in their last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 11 more assists than your opponent, a fact the Magic proved on Sunday. They strolled past Phoenix with points to spare, taking the game 113-98. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 11:35 mark of the second quarter, when the Magic were facing a 39-26 deficit.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks and the Kings couldn't quite live up to the 245.5-over/under that the experts had forecasted. Dallas fell to Sacramento 120-115. The Mavericks were down 94-75 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

The Mavericks' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Grant Williams, who went 7 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 27 points and 3 assists, and Luka Doncic who dropped a triple-double on 28 points, ten rebounds, and 17 assists. Williams continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Orlando's win bumped their record up to 24-22. As for Dallas, they bumped their record down to 25-21 with that defeat, which was their third straight at home.

Monday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Magic haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.8 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Mavericks (currently ranked second in turnovers per game) struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 11.7 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Magic ended up a good deal behind the Mavericks in their previous matchup back in November of 2023, losing 117-102. Can the Magic avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Dallas is a 4-point favorite against Orlando, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 228.5 points.

Series History

Dallas has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.