Who's Playing

Phoenix Suns @ Dallas Mavericks

Current Records: Phoenix 7-1, Dallas 5-3

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 8, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $51.00

What to Know

The Dallas Mavericks will play host again on Friday to welcome the Phoenix Suns, where tip off is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center. The Mavericks are the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting match likely to go down to the wire.

Last Wednesday, the Mavericks made easy work of the Bulls and carried off a 119-99 win. The score at the end of the third wound up being the final score as Dallas just coasted through the last quarter.

The Mavericks' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Luka Doncic, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 13 assists. Doncic's evening made it four games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points. Spencer Dinwiddie, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-6 from deep.

The Mavericks were working as a unit and finished the game with 33 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in April.

Meanwhile, the Suns came tearing into Wednesday's game with five straight wins and they left with even more momentum. They had just enough and edged Miami out 115-112. Phoenix was down 84-69 with 3:13 left in the third quarter but they still came back for the handy three-point victory.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Suns to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jusuf Nurkic, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 18 rebounds. What's more, Nurkic also racked up four offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in April. Another player making a difference was Kevin Durant, who went 13 for 23 en route to 32 points plus eight rebounds.

Dallas' win bumped their record up to 5-3. As for Phoenix, they pushed their record up to 7-1 with the victory, which was their fifth straight at home.

The Mavericks came up short against the Suns in their previous meeting two weeks ago, falling 114-102. Will the Mavericks have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Dallas is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Phoenix, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 232.5 points.

Series History

Dallas has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Phoenix.