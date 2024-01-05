Who's Playing
Portland Trail Blazers @ Dallas Mavericks
Current Records: Portland 9-24, Dallas 20-15
How To Watch
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: Bally Sports - Southwest
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $31.00
What to Know
If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for the Mavericks. They will look to defend their home court on Friday against the Portland Trail Blazers at 8:30 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center.
Last Wednesday, everything went Dallas' way against Portland as Dallas made off with a 126-97 win. With that win, the Mavericks brought their scoring average up to 118.5 points per game.
The Mavericks relied on the efforts of Kyrie Irving, who scored 29 points along with nine rebounds and five assists, and Luka Doncic, who scored 41 points along with six rebounds and five assists.
Dallas' victory bumped their record up to 20-15. As for Portland, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost 12 of their last 15 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-24 record this season.
This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Mavericks haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 118.5 points per game. It's a different story for the Trail Blazers, though, as they've been averaging only 108.4 points per game. The only thing between the Mavericks and another offensive beatdown is the Trail Blazers. Will they be able to keep them contained?
Everything went the Mavericks' way against the Trail Blazers in their previous matchup on Wednesday as the Mavericks made off with a 126-97 win. With the Mavericks ahead 78-47 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.
Odds
Dallas is a big 10.5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 238 points.
Series History
Dallas has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Portland.
- Jan 03, 2024 - Dallas 126 vs. Portland 97
- Dec 16, 2023 - Dallas 131 vs. Portland 120
- Dec 08, 2023 - Dallas 125 vs. Portland 112
- Jan 15, 2023 - Portland 140 vs. Dallas 123
- Jan 14, 2023 - Portland 136 vs. Dallas 119
- Dec 16, 2022 - Dallas 130 vs. Portland 110
- Nov 12, 2022 - Dallas 117 vs. Portland 112
- Apr 08, 2022 - Dallas 128 vs. Portland 78
- Jan 26, 2022 - Dallas 132 vs. Portland 112
- Dec 27, 2021 - Dallas 132 vs. Portland 117