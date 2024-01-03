Who's Playing

Portland Trail Blazers @ Dallas Mavericks

Current Records: Portland 9-23, Dallas 19-15

What to Know

The Mavericks will be playing the full four quarters on Wednesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the Portland Trail Blazers at 8:30 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

After soaring to 132 points the game before, the Mavericks faltered in their matchup on Monday. They took a serious blow against Utah, falling 127-90.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 134 points the game before, the Trail Blazers faltered in their match on Monday. They suffered a painful 109-88 defeat at the hands of Phoenix. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points the Trail Blazers have scored all season.

Dallas has been struggling recently, as they've lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 19-15 record this season. As for Portland, their loss was their fifth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 9-23.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Mavericks haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 118.3 points per game. It's a different story for the Trail Blazers, though, as they've been averaging only 108.8 points per game. The only thing between the Mavericks and another offensive beatdown is the Trail Blazers. Will they be able to keep them contained?

The Mavericks were able to grind out a solid victory over the Trail Blazers in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, winning 131-120. Do the Mavericks have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Trail Blazers turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Dallas is a big 11.5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 11-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 236 points.

Series History

Dallas has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Portland.