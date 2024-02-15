3rd Quarter Report

Only one more quarter stands between the Mavericks and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Spurs 88-65.

The Mavericks entered the match having won five straight and they're just one quarter away from another. Will they make it six, or will the Spurs step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

San Antonio Spurs @ Dallas Mavericks

Current Records: San Antonio 11-43, Dallas 31-23

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: Bally Sports - Southwest

Bally Sports - Southwest Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $39.00

What to Know

The Mavericks will be playing the full four quarters on Wednesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will play host again and welcome the San Antonio Spurs, where tip off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

We saw a pretty high 247.5-over/under line set for the Mavericks' previous contest, but the actual score was more down to earth. They came out on top against Washington by a score of 112-104 on Monday.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Mavericks to victory, but perhaps none more so than Luka Doncic, who dropped a triple-double on 26 points, 11 rebounds, and 15 assists. Doncic is on a roll when it comes to points, as he's now scored 26 or more in the last four games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Daniel Gafford, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 17 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Spurs came into Monday's game having lost seven straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They put the hurt on Toronto with a sharp 122-99 win on Monday. The victory was just what the Spurs needed coming off of a 123-103 defeat in their prior contest.

Devin Vassell and Victor Wembanyama were among the main playmakers for the Spurs as the former scored 25 points along with six assists and the latter dropped a triple-double on 27 points, 14 rebounds, and ten blocks.

Dallas has been performing well recently as they've won six of their last eight matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 31-23 record this season. As for San Antonio, their victory ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 11-43.

Everything went the Mavericks' way against the Spurs in their previous matchup back in December of 2023 as the Mavericks made off with a 144-119 victory. Will the Mavericks repeat their success, or do the Spurs have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Dallas is a big 11-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 12-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 241.5 points.

Series History

Dallas has won 9 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.