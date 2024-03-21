Who's Playing

Utah Jazz @ Dallas Mavericks

Current Records: Utah 29-40, Dallas 40-29

How To Watch

When: Thursday, March 21, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: KJZZ-TV 14

KJZZ-TV 14 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $38.00

What to Know

The Jazz have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. Having just played yesterday, they will head out on the road to face off against the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. ET on March 21st at American Airlines Center. The Jazz are no doubt hoping to put an end to an eight-game streak of away losses.

On Wednesday, Utah came up short against the Thunder and fell 119-107.

The Jazz's defeat came about despite a quality game from Collin Sexton, who scored 25 points along with seven assists and five rebounds. Sexton is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for five games straight. Less helpful for the Jazz was Keyonte George's abysmal 0-7 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Dallas beat the Spurs 113-107 on Tuesday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Mavericks.

Kyrie Irving continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, scoring 28 points along with seven rebounds and two steals.

Utah has not been sharp recently as the team's lost six of their last seven contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 29-40 record this season. As for Dallas, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 40-29 record this season.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Thursday as the pair are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. The Jazz haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 117 points per game. However, it's not like the Mavericks struggle in that department as they've been averaging 118.7 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Everything came up roses for the Jazz against the Mavericks when the teams last played back in January as the squad secured a 127-90 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Jazz since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Dallas is a big 14-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 13.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 236 points.

Series History

Dallas has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Utah.