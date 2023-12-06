Who's Playing

Utah Jazz @ Dallas Mavericks

Current Records: Utah 7-13, Dallas 11-8

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: Bally Sports Southwest Plus

Bally Sports Southwest Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $12.00

What to Know

The Utah Jazz will head out on the road to face off against the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at American Airlines Center. The Jazz are hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post ten more assists than your opponent, a fact the Jazz proved on Saturday. They secured a 118-113 W over Portland.

Among those leading the charge was Collin Sexton, who scored 25 points along with 5 assists.

Meanwhile, Dallas was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 126-120 to Oklahoma City. The Mavericks have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Mavericks might have lost, but man, Luka Doncic was a machine: he dropped a triple-double on 36 points, 15 rebounds, and 18 assists. The matchup was Doncic's fourth in a row with at least 30 points. Another player making a difference was Dereck Lively II, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 16 rebounds.

Utah's win bumped their record up to 7-13. As for Dallas, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-8 record this season.

The Jazz are hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Utah is playing as the underdogs on the road, but their 3-6 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Wednesday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: The Jazz have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 47.3 rebounds per game (they're ranked third in rebounds per game overall). It's a different story for the Mavericks , though, as they've been averaging only 42.4 per game. Given the Jazz's sizeable advantage in that area, the Mavericks will need to find a way to close that gap. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Dallas is a big 10-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Mavericks, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 228.5 points.

Series History

Dallas has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Utah.