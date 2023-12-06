Who's Playing
Utah Jazz @ Dallas Mavericks
Current Records: Utah 7-13, Dallas 11-8
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: Bally Sports Southwest Plus
- Ticket Cost: $12.00
What to Know
The Utah Jazz will head out on the road to face off against the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at American Airlines Center. The Jazz are hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.
Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post ten more assists than your opponent, a fact the Jazz proved on Saturday. They secured a 118-113 W over Portland.
Among those leading the charge was Collin Sexton, who scored 25 points along with 5 assists.
Meanwhile, Dallas was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 126-120 to Oklahoma City. The Mavericks have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
The Mavericks might have lost, but man, Luka Doncic was a machine: he dropped a triple-double on 36 points, 15 rebounds, and 18 assists. The matchup was Doncic's fourth in a row with at least 30 points. Another player making a difference was Dereck Lively II, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 16 rebounds.
Utah's win bumped their record up to 7-13. As for Dallas, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-8 record this season.
The Jazz are hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Utah is playing as the underdogs on the road, but their 3-6 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.
Wednesday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: The Jazz have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 47.3 rebounds per game (they're ranked third in rebounds per game overall). It's a different story for the Mavericks , though, as they've been averaging only 42.4 per game. Given the Jazz's sizeable advantage in that area, the Mavericks will need to find a way to close that gap. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.
Odds
Dallas is a big 10-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Mavericks, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 8.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 228.5 points.
Series History
Dallas has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Utah.
- Mar 07, 2023 - Dallas 120 vs. Utah 116
- Feb 06, 2023 - Dallas 124 vs. Utah 111
- Jan 28, 2023 - Utah 108 vs. Dallas 100
- Nov 02, 2022 - Dallas 103 vs. Utah 100
- Apr 28, 2022 - Dallas 98 vs. Utah 96
- Apr 25, 2022 - Dallas 102 vs. Utah 77
- Apr 23, 2022 - Utah 100 vs. Dallas 99
- Apr 21, 2022 - Dallas 126 vs. Utah 118
- Apr 18, 2022 - Dallas 110 vs. Utah 104
- Apr 16, 2022 - Utah 99 vs. Dallas 93