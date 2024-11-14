nikola-jokic-getty-2.png
Getty Images

Led by three-time NBA Nikola Jokic, the Denver Nuggets are consistently a contender in the NBA's Western Conference. Jokic, along with Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and offseason addition Russell Westbrook, will try to get back to the NBA Finals in 2025 after falling short in the playoffs in 2024. 

Trying to catch Nuggets action this NBA season? Almost all Nuggets games in the 2024-25 season are available on fubo. Altitude Sports, the Nuggets local broadcaster, is available to regional subscribers. ABC, ESPN and NBA TV are also available on fubo for nationally televised games. There is also an NBA League Pass add-on option available on fubo.

Where to watch Denver Nuggets games

  • Live streamfubo (Try for free)
  • TV channel: Altitude Sports

Denver Nuggets schedule: November & December 2024

DateOPPTime / TVVenue
Nov 15, 2024@New Orleans8:00 pmSmoothie King Center
Nov 17, 2024@Memphis6:00 pmFedExForum
Nov 19, 2024@Memphis8:00 pmFedExForum
Nov 22, 2024vsDallas10:00 pmBall Arena
Nov 23, 2024@L.A. Lakers10:30 pmCrypto.com Arena
Nov 25, 2024vsNew York9:00 pmBall Arena
Nov 27, 2024@Utah9:00 pmDelta Center
Dec 1, 2024@L.A. Clippers10:00 pmIntuit Dome
Dec 3, 2024vsGolden St.10:00 pmBall Arena
Dec 5, 2024@Cleveland7:00 pmRocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Dec 7, 2024@Washington7:00 pmCapital One Arena
Dec 8, 2024@Atlanta6:00 pmState Farm Arena
Dec 19, 2024@Portland10:00 pmModa Center at the Rose Quarter
Dec 22, 2024@New Orleans7:00 pmSmoothie King Center
Dec 23, 2024vsPhoenix10:00 pmBall Arena
Dec 25, 2024@Phoenix10:30 pmFootprint Center
Dec 27, 2024vsCleveland9:00 pmBall Arena
Dec 28, 2024vsDetroit9:00 pmBall Arena
Dec 30, 2024@Utah9:00 pmDelta Center