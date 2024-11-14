Led by three-time NBA Nikola Jokic, the Denver Nuggets are consistently a contender in the NBA's Western Conference. Jokic, along with Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and offseason addition Russell Westbrook, will try to get back to the NBA Finals in 2025 after falling short in the playoffs in 2024.
Trying to catch Nuggets action this NBA season? Almost all Nuggets games in the 2024-25 season are available on fubo. Altitude Sports, the Nuggets local broadcaster, is available to regional subscribers. ABC, ESPN and NBA TV are also available on fubo for nationally televised games. There is also an NBA League Pass add-on option available on fubo.
Where to watch Denver Nuggets games
- Live stream: fubo (Try for free)
- TV channel: Altitude Sports
Denver Nuggets schedule: November & December 2024
|Date
|OPP
|Time / TV
|Venue
|Nov 15, 2024
|@New Orleans
|8:00 pm
|Smoothie King Center
|Nov 17, 2024
|@Memphis
|6:00 pm
|FedExForum
|Nov 19, 2024
|@Memphis
|8:00 pm
|FedExForum
|Nov 22, 2024
|vsDallas
|10:00 pm
|Ball Arena
|Nov 23, 2024
|@L.A. Lakers
|10:30 pm
|Crypto.com Arena
|Nov 25, 2024
|vsNew York
|9:00 pm
|Ball Arena
|Nov 27, 2024
|@Utah
|9:00 pm
|Delta Center
|Dec 1, 2024
|@L.A. Clippers
|10:00 pm
|Intuit Dome
|Dec 3, 2024
|vsGolden St.
|10:00 pm
|Ball Arena
|Dec 5, 2024
|@Cleveland
|7:00 pm
|Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
|Dec 7, 2024
|@Washington
|7:00 pm
|Capital One Arena
|Dec 8, 2024
|@Atlanta
|6:00 pm
|State Farm Arena
|Dec 19, 2024
|@Portland
|10:00 pm
|Moda Center at the Rose Quarter
|Dec 22, 2024
|@New Orleans
|7:00 pm
|Smoothie King Center
|Dec 23, 2024
|vsPhoenix
|10:00 pm
|Ball Arena
|Dec 25, 2024
|@Phoenix
|10:30 pm
|Footprint Center
|Dec 27, 2024
|vsCleveland
|9:00 pm
|Ball Arena
|Dec 28, 2024
|vsDetroit
|9:00 pm
|Ball Arena
|Dec 30, 2024
|@Utah
|9:00 pm
|Delta Center