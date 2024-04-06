Who's Playing

Atlanta Hawks @ Denver Nuggets

Current Records: Atlanta 36-41, Denver 53-24

How To Watch

When: Saturday, April 6, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 6, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

What to Know

The Nuggets will be playing the full four quarters on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the Atlanta Hawks at 9:00 p.m. ET at Ball Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The defenses reigned supreme when the Nuggets and the Clippers played on Thursday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 220.5-point over/under. The Nuggets fell just short of the Clippers by a score of 102-100. The defeat came about despite Denver having been up 17 in the first quarter.

The Nuggets' loss came about despite a quality game from Nikola Jokic, who dropped a triple-double on 36 points, 17 rebounds, and ten assists. The matchup was Jokic's fourth in a row with at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, the Hawks pushed their score to 143 the last time they played they, but on Thursday they couldn't quite do it again. They received a tough blow as they fell 109-95 to the Mavericks.

Denver's defeat dropped their record down to 53-24. As for Atlanta, their loss dropped their record down to 36-41.

The Nuggets beat the Hawks 129-122 in their previous matchup back in December of 2023. One of the biggest obstacles the team faced in that game was the Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic, who went 10 for 17 from beyond the arc en route to 40 points and 3 assists. Now that he's got a second chance to win this matchup, will the Nuggets still be able to contain Bogdanovic? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Denver is a big 12-point favorite against Atlanta, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 221.5 points.

Series History

Denver has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Atlanta.