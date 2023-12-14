Who's Playing

Brooklyn Nets @ Denver Nuggets

Current Records: Brooklyn 13-10, Denver 16-9

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $23.20

What to Know

The Nets have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. Having just played yesterday, they will head out on the road to face off against the Denver Nuggets at 9:00 p.m. ET on December 14th at Ball Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Wednesday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Brooklyn beat Phoenix 116-112.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 14.2% better than the opposition, a fact the Nuggets proved on Tuesday. They walked away with a 114-106 victory over Chicago. The over/under was set at 219.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Brooklyn has been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 13-10 record this season. As for Denver, the win makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 16-9.

Thursday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Nets haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.3 turnovers per game (they're ranked fifth in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Nuggets (currently ranked third in turnovers per game) struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 11.9 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Nets and the Nuggets pleased both fans and bettors in their last games by winning and covering the spread. Going forward, the game looks promising for the Nuggets, as the team is favored by a full 9.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: Brooklyn is a solid 9-4-1 against the spread when playing as the underdog.

Odds

Denver is a big 9.5-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 9-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 229.5 points.

Series History

Brooklyn has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Denver.