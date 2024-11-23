3rd Quarter Report

The Mavericks are on the road but looking no worse for wear. Sitting on a score of 95-89, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more quarter to play.

The Mavericks entered the contest having won three straight and they're just one quarter away from another. Will they make it four, or will the Nuggets step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Dallas Mavericks @ Denver Nuggets

Current Records: Dallas 8-7, Denver 8-5

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 22, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $44.00

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Nuggets are heading back home. They will welcome the Dallas Mavericks at 10:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Ball Arena. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, the Nuggets will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Last Tuesday, the Nuggets beat the Grizzlies 122-110.

The Nuggets' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Jamal Murray led the charge by posting 27 points plus six assists and three steals. What's more, Murray also racked up five threes, the most he's had since back in April.

The Nuggets were working as a unit and finished the game with 29 assists (they're ranked second in assists per game overall). They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Grizzlies only racked up 24.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask the Mavericks). They steamrolled past the Pelicans 132-91 on Tuesday. The victory was familiar territory for Dallas who have now won three matches in a row.

Luka Doncic was the offensive standout of the matchup as he went 10 for 16 en route to 26 points plus five assists and five rebounds. He had some trouble finding his footing against the Spurs on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Denver is on a roll lately: they've won six of their last eight contests, which provided a nice bump to their 8-5 record this season. As for Dallas, they now have a winning record of 8-7.

The Nuggets came out on top in a nail-biter against the Mavericks when the teams last played two weeks ago, sneaking past 122-120. One of the biggest obstacles the team faced in that game was the Mavericks' Kyrie Irving, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 43 points plus five assists and five rebounds. Now that he's got a second chance to win this matchup, will the Nuggets still be able to contain Irving? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Denver is a 3-point favorite against Dallas, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Nuggets slightly, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 226.5 points.

Series History

Denver and Dallas both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.