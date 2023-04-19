Who's Playing

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Denver Nuggets

Regular Season Records: Minnesota 42-40, Denver 53-29

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Denver 1, Minnesota 0

On Wednesday, the Denver Nuggets will fight it out against the Minnesota Timberwolves in a Western Conference playoff contest at 10:00 p.m. ET at Ball Arena. The Nuggets and the Timberwolves are at an even 5-5 over their past ten head to heads.

On Sunday, Denver made easy work of Minnesota and carried off a 109-80 win. Fans of the Nuggets probably expected little less of the team, as they've collected nine blowout victories so far this season. They got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Jamal Murray out in front who earned 24 points along with 8 assists and 8 rebounds.

It should come as no surprise, then, that the Nuggets were dropping bombs beyond the arc and wound up with an excellent 16 shots from deep. They are a perfect 12-0 when they drop that many from long range.

The Nuggets are on top in this series right now, leading the Timberwolves 1-0. Come back here after the game to see if the Nuggets can scoop up another win or if the Timberwolves can turn things around.

Odds

Denver are a big 8.5-point favorite against Minnesota, according to the latest NBA odds.





The over/under is set at 223.5 points.

