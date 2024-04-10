Who's Playing

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Denver Nuggets

Current Records: Minnesota 55-24, Denver 55-24

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, April 10, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday, April 10, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $65.00

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves will face off at 10:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Ball Arena without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

The Nuggets pushed their score to 142 the last time they played they, but on Tuesday they couldn't quite do it again. They strolled past the Jazz with points to spare, taking the game 111-95. The win made it back-to-back victories for Denver.

The Nuggets relied on the efforts of Nikola Jokic, who dropped a double-double on 28 points and 13 rebounds, and Jamal Murray, who scored 28 points along with four steals and four blocks. Jokic has been hot recently, having posted ten or more rebounds the last six times he's played.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves earned a 130-121 win over the Wizards on Tuesday. The victory was all the more spectacular given Minnesota was down by 21 with 1:04 left in the first quarter.

Anthony Edwards had a dynamite game for the Timberwolves, scoring 51 points along with seven assists and six rebounds. Rudy Gobert was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 19 points and 16 rebounds.

Denver has been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a nice bump to their 55-24 record this season. As for Minnesota, they pushed their record up to 55-24 with that win, which was their third straight at home.

Going forward, the Nuggets are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. This contest will be their 17th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 8-8 against the spread).

The Nuggets came up short against the Timberwolves in their previous matchup two weeks ago, falling 111-98. Can the Nuggets avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Denver is a solid 6-point favorite against Minnesota, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 212.5 points.

Series History

Denver has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Minnesota.