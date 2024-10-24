Who's Playing
Oklahoma City Thunder @ Denver Nuggets
Current Records: Oklahoma City 0-0, Denver 0-0
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, October 24, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: TNT
What to Know
The Denver Nuggets will host the Oklahoma City Thunder to start their respective NBA runs. Tip off is scheduled at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Ball Arena.
Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: The Nuggets didn't give up the ball easily last season, having only averaged 11.8 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Thunder struggle in that department as they averaged only 11.8.
Looking back to last season, the Nuggets had a stellar season and finished 57-25. Similarly, the Thunder also had a phenomenal run, also finishing with a superb 57-25 record.
The Nuggets came up short against the Thunder in their previous matchup back in January, falling 105-100. Will the Nuggets have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Looking forward, the Nuggets are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They finished last season with a 39-40-2 record against the spread.
Odds
Denver is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Oklahoma City, according to the latest NBA odds.
The over/under is 225.5 points.
Series History
Denver and Oklahoma City both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Jan 31, 2024 - Oklahoma City 105 vs. Denver 100
- Dec 29, 2023 - Oklahoma City 119 vs. Denver 93
- Dec 16, 2023 - Oklahoma City 118 vs. Denver 117
- Oct 29, 2023 - Denver 128 vs. Oklahoma City 95
- Jan 22, 2023 - Oklahoma City 101 vs. Denver 99
- Nov 23, 2022 - Denver 131 vs. Oklahoma City 126
- Nov 03, 2022 - Denver 122 vs. Oklahoma City 110
- Oct 22, 2022 - Denver 122 vs. Oklahoma City 117
- Mar 26, 2022 - Denver 113 vs. Oklahoma City 107
- Mar 02, 2022 - Oklahoma City 119 vs. Denver 107