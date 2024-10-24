Who's Playing

Oklahoma City Thunder @ Denver Nuggets

Current Records: Oklahoma City 0-0, Denver 0-0

How To Watch

When: Thursday, October 24, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday, October 24, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets will host the Oklahoma City Thunder to start their respective NBA runs. Tip off is scheduled at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Ball Arena.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: The Nuggets didn't give up the ball easily last season, having only averaged 11.8 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Thunder struggle in that department as they averaged only 11.8.

Looking back to last season, the Nuggets had a stellar season and finished 57-25. Similarly, the Thunder also had a phenomenal run, also finishing with a superb 57-25 record.

The Nuggets came up short against the Thunder in their previous matchup back in January, falling 105-100. Will the Nuggets have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Looking forward, the Nuggets are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They finished last season with a 39-40-2 record against the spread.

Odds

Denver is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Oklahoma City, according to the latest NBA odds.



The over/under is 225.5 points.

Series History

Denver and Oklahoma City both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.