Who's Playing

Phoenix Suns @ Denver Nuggets

Current Records: Phoenix 35-26, Denver 42-19

How To Watch

What to Know

The Suns have enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Denver Nuggets at 10:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Ball Arena. The Suns might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 21 turnovers on Sunday.

Last Sunday, Phoenix came up short against the Thunder and fell 118-110. The Suns got off to an early lead (up 13 with 5:50 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

The Suns' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Bradley Beal, who scored 31 points along with six assists, and Jusuf Nurkic who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 31 rebounds. Beal didn't help the Suns' cause all that much against the Rockets on Saturday but the same can't be said for this match.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets had already won five in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 15.6 points), and they went ahead and made it six on Saturday. They walked away with a 124-114 victory over Los Angeles.

The Nuggets' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Nikola Jokic led the charge by dropping a double-double on 35 points and ten rebounds. Jokic didn't help the Nuggets' cause all that much against the Heat on Thursday but the same can't be said for this contest. Another player making a difference was Michael Porter Jr., who shot 5-for-5 from deep and dropped a double-double on 25 points and ten rebounds.

Phoenix's defeat dropped their record down to 35-26. As for Denver, they are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last 12 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 42-19 record this season.

Tuesday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: The Suns just can't miss this season, having made 49.5% of their shots per game (they're ranked fourth in field goal percentage overall). However, it's not like the Nuggets (currently ranked fourth in field goal percentage) struggle in that department as they've made 49.4% of their shots this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Suns must know they're fighting an uphill battle given the 9.5-point spread they're up against. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last three times they've played.

Odds

Denver is a big 9.5-point favorite against Phoenix, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Nuggets, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 224 points.

Series History

Denver has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Phoenix.