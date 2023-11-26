Who's Playing

San Antonio Spurs @ Denver Nuggets

Current Records: San Antonio 3-13, Denver 10-6

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

What to Know

After five games on the road, the Nuggets are heading back home. They will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The point spread may have favored the Nuggets last Friday, but the final result did not. They took a hard 105-86 fall against Houston. The Nuggets have not had much luck with the Rockets recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Nikola Jokic put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 38 points and 19 rebounds.

Even though they lost, the Nuggets were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Rockets only pulled down six.

Meanwhile, the Spurs' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their 11th straight loss. They took a 118-112 hit to the loss column at the hands of Golden State.

Despite the loss, the Spurs got a solid performance out of Keldon Johnson, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 12 rebounds. Less helpful for the Spurs was Malaki Branham's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Denver has been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-6 record this season. As for San Antonio, they continue to see their hopes of redeeming themselves for a poor last season fade as the team sits at a 3-13 record this season.

Not only did both teams lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, the Nuggets are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11.5 points. This contest will be their 17th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 5-11 against the spread).

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Nuggets have themselves a killer kicker this season, having made 48.8% of their shots per game (they're ranked fifth in field goal percentage per game overall). It's a different story for the Spurs , though, as they've only made 45.4% of theirs this season. Given the Nuggets' sizeable advantage in that area, the Spurs will need to find a way to close that gap. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NBA content.

Odds

Denver is a big 11.5-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 228.5 points.

Series History

Denver has won 6 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.