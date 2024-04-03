Halftime Report

Only two more quarters stand between the Nuggets and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a 55-54 lead against the Spurs.

If the Nuggets keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 53-23 in no time. On the other hand, the Spurs will have to make due with an 18-58 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

San Antonio Spurs @ Denver Nuggets

Current Records: San Antonio 18-57, Denver 52-23

What to Know

The Spurs have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court on Tuesday. They will head out on the road to take on the Denver Nuggets at 9:00 p.m. ET at Ball Arena. The Spurs might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 19 turnovers on Sunday.

The Spurs unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak. They fell to the Warriors 117-113. San Antonio got off to an early lead (up 13 with 1:28 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

The losing side was boosted by Victor Wembanyama, who almost dropped a double-double on 32 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, you can't lose the contest if you win every quarter, and that was precisely the Nuggets' strategy against the Cavaliers on Sunday. The Nuggets put the hurt on the Cavaliers with a sharp 130-101 win. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Denver had established a 24 point advantage.

Nikola Jokic continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, dropping a triple-double on 26 points, 18 rebounds, and 16 assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 22 points and 4 assists.

San Antonio's loss dropped their record down to 18-57. As for Denver, they have been performing well recently as they've won 16 of their last 20 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 52-23 record this season.

While only the Nuggets took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, the game looks promising for the Nuggets, as the team is favored by a full 15.5 points. This contest will be their 13th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 6-6 against the spread).

The Spurs came up short against the Nuggets in their previous matchup back in March, falling 117-106. Can the Spurs avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Denver is a big 15.5-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 16.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 222.5 points.

Series History

Denver has won 7 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.