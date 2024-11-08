Who's Playing

Atlanta Hawks @ Detroit Pistons

Current Records: Atlanta 4-5, Detroit 3-6

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: FanDuel SN - Detroit

FanDuel SN - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $15.30

What to Know

The Hawks are 8-2 against the Pistons since October of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. The Atlanta Hawks will challenge the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena. The Pistons took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Hawks, who come in off a win.

Last Wednesday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Hawks beat the Knicks 121-116.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Hawks to victory, but perhaps none more so than Zaccharie Risacher, who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 33 points plus seven rebounds and three steals. Risacher is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games. Another player making a difference was Jalen Johnson, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 15 rebounds.

The Hawks smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Knicks only pulled down seven.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Pistons last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They lost 108-107 to the Hornets on a last-minute layup From Brandon Miller.

Atlanta's win ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 4-5. As for Detroit, they continue to see their hopes of redeeming themselves for a poor last season fade as the team sits at a 3-6 record this season.

The Hawks are hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Atlanta is playing as the underdogs on the road, but their 0-1 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

The Hawks beat the Pistons 121-113 in their previous meeting back in April. One of the biggest obstacles trying to stand in the way of that victory was the Pistons' Malachi Flynn, who went 18 for 25 en route to 50 points plus six rebounds and five assists. Now that he won't be playing on Friday, will it be easier for the Hawks to walk away with another win? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Detroit is a slight 1-point favorite against Atlanta, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pistons as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 227.5 points.

Series History

Atlanta has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.