3rd Quarter Report

The Hawks are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a 117-108 lead against the Pistons.

The Hawks entered the match with eight straight losses and they're well on their way to making it nine. Can they turn things around, or will the Pistons hand them another defeat? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

Atlanta Hawks @ Detroit Pistons

Current Records: Atlanta 22-27, Detroit 25-24

How To Watch

When: Monday, February 3, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, February 3, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: FanDuel SN - Detroit

FanDuel SN - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $14.00

What to Know

Having just played yesterday, the Detroit Pistons will get right back to it and host the Atlanta Hawks at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Little Caesars Arena. The Hawks took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Pistons, who come in off a win.

The Pistons will bounce into Monday's contest after (finally) beating the Bulls, who they had gone 2-8 against in their ten prior meetings. The Pistons came out on top against the Bulls by a score of 127-119 on Sunday. The win made it back-to-back victories for Detroit.

The Pistons' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Jalen Duren led the charge by dropping a double-double on 21 points and 13 rebounds. Duren continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played. Another player making a difference was Cade Cunningham, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 15 assists.

The Pistons were working as a unit and finished the game with 38 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the Hawks' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their eighth straight loss. They fell to the Pacers 132-127.

The losing side was boosted by Trae Young, who dropped a double-double on 34 points and 17 assists. He had some trouble finding his footing against the Cavaliers on Thursday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Detroit now has a winning record of 25-24. As for Atlanta, their defeat dropped their record down to 22-27.

Looking forward, the Pistons are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Detroit is playing as the favorites at home, but their 4-8 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

The Pistons were able to grind out a solid win over the Hawks in their previous matchup two weeks ago, winning 114-104. Will the Pistons repeat their success, or do the Hawks have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Detroit is a 4-point favorite against Atlanta, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pistons as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 235 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Atlanta has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.