3rd Quarter Report

The Nets need a victory to get to even, but right now it's anybody's game. It's still anybody's game after three quarters, but they are currently ahead of the Pistons 88-85.

If the Nets keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 15-15 in no time. On the other hand, the Pistons will have to make due with a 2-28 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Brooklyn Nets @ Detroit Pistons

Current Records: Brooklyn 14-15, Detroit 2-27

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $32.64

What to Know

The Pistons are on a 13-game streak of home losses, the Nets a three-game streak of away losses, but someone's luck is about to change. The Detroit Pistons will finish 2023 at home by hosting the Brooklyn Nets at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Little Caesars Arena. The Pistons are expected to lose this one by 6.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

The Pistons traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They took a 126-115 hit to the loss column at the hands of Brooklyn on Saturday.

Despite the defeat, the Pistons had strong showings from Isaiah Stewart, who scored 20 points along with five assists and five rebounds, and Jaden Ivey, who scored 23 points along with seven assists and six rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Stewart has scored all season.

The Pistons struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only six offensive rebounds. They are winless (0-4) when they can't control their own glass like that.

Detroit's loss dropped their record down to 2-27. As for Brooklyn, their win bumped their record up to 14-15.

The Pistons came up short against the Nets when the teams last played on Saturday, falling 126-115. Will the Pistons have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Brooklyn is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 232 points.

Series History

Brooklyn has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.