3rd Quarter Report

Down three at the end of the second quarter, the Pistons now have the lead. Sitting on a score of 85-81, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more quarter to play.

The Pistons entered the matchup with three straight losses and they're well on their way to making it four. Can they turn things around, or will the Nets hand them another loss? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

Brooklyn Nets @ Detroit Pistons

Current Records: Brooklyn 25-37, Detroit 9-52

How To Watch

When: Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $12.00

What to Know

The Nets have enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Little Caesars Arena. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, the Nets will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Even though the Nets have not done well against the 76ers recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Tuesday. Brooklyn managed a 112-107 win over the 76ers. The win came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 9:45 mark of the second quarter, when the Nets were facing a 38-24 deficit.

Meanwhile, the Pistons' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their third straight defeat. They fell 118-110 to Miami. The Pistons have struggled against the Heat recently, as their matchup on Tuesday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Brooklyn has been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 25-37 record this season. As for Detroit, they have been struggling recently as they've lost nine of their last ten games, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-52 record this season.

The Nets didn't have too much breathing room in their match against the Pistons when the teams last played back in December of 2023, but they still walked away with a 118-112 win. One of the biggest obstacles the team faced in that game was the Pistons' Cade Cunningham, who almost dropped a double-double on 41 points and nine rebounds. Now that he's got a second chance to win this matchup, will the Nets still be able to contain Cunningham? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Brooklyn is a slight 2-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 215.5 points.

Series History

Brooklyn has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.