Who's Playing

Charlotte Hornets @ Detroit Pistons

Current Records: Charlotte 7-25, Detroit 15-18

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 3, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, January 3, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: FanDuel SN - Charlotte

FanDuel SN - Charlotte Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $20.40

What to Know

The Charlotte Hornets will take on the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Little Caesars Arena after having had a few days off. The Hornets have now lost eight straight, leaving the team hunting for their first win since December 8.

The Hornets fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Bulls on Monday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 115-108 to Chicago.

The Hornets' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Mark Williams, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 12 rebounds, and Miles Bridges, who dropped a double-double on 31 points and 12 rebounds. What's more, Bridges also racked up eight assists, the most he's had since back in November of 2024.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for the Pistons, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Saturday. They came out on top against the Magic by a score of 105-96 on Wednesday. The team ran away with 65 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those to pick up the victory.

Charlotte's defeat dropped their record down to 7-25. As for Detroit, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a massive bump to their 15-18 record this season.

The Hornets are hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 7-4 against the spread when playing as the underdogs on the road.

The Hornets skirted past the Pistons 123-121 in their previous matchup back in November of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Hornets since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Detroit is a solid 6-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pistons as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is 218 points.

Series History

Detroit has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.