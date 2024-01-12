Who's Playing

Houston Rockets @ Detroit Pistons

Current Records: Houston 18-18, Detroit 3-35

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 12, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, January 12, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $20.40

What to Know

The Houston Rockets will head out on the road to face off against the Detroit Pistons at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Little Caesars Arena. The Rockets have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

The Rockets fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Bulls on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 124-119 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bulls. The Rockets found out winning isn't easy when you make eight fewer threes than your opponent.

Meanwhile, the Pistons' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their sixth straight loss. Their bruising 130-108 defeat to San Antonio might stick with them for a while. The over/under was set at 238.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Houston has not been sharp recently, as they've lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 18-18 record this season. As for Detroit, they continue to see their hopes of redeeming themselves for a poor last season fade as the team sits at a 3-35 record this season.

Looking ahead, the Rockets are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 8-2-1 against the spread when expected to win.

Everything went the Rockets' way against the Pistons when the teams last played last Monday as the Rockets made off with a 136-113 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Rockets since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Houston is a big 7.5-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 227.5 points.

Series History

Houston has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.