Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for the Heat after losing four in a row. A win is still up for grabs for either team after two quarters, but the Heat are up 56-54 over the Pistons.

If the Heat keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 36-30 in no time. On the other hand, the Pistons will have to make due with a 12-54 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Miami Heat @ Detroit Pistons

Current Records: Miami 35-30, Detroit 12-53

How To Watch

When: Friday, March 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $17.00

What to Know

The Pistons will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Miami Heat at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday. The Pistons might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 21 turnovers on Wednesday.

The Pistons fell on hard times earlier this season, but after back-to-back wins it seems like their luck might finally be changing. They walked away with a 113-104 victory over Toronto. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 3:13 mark of the second quarter, when the Pistons were facing a 53-37 deficit.

The Pistons can attribute much of their success to Jalen Duren, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 23 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Heat's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fourth straight loss. They fell 100-88 to Denver. The Heat have struggled against the Nuggets recently, as their matchup on Wednesday was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Heat struggled to work together and finished the game with only 18 assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Detroit is on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 12-53 record this season. As for Miami, their defeat dropped their record down to 35-30.

The Pistons came up short against the Heat in their previous matchup last Tuesday, falling 118-110. Will the Pistons have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Miami is a big 8-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Heat, as the game opened with the Heat as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 213.5 points.

Series History

Miami has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.