Halftime Report

The 76ers are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Pistons 70-56.

The 76ers entered the contest having won three straight and they're just two quarters away from another. Will they make it four, or will the Pistons step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Philadelphia 76ers @ Detroit Pistons

Current Records: Philadelphia 15-7, Detroit 2-21

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

What to Know

The 76ers will be playing the full four quarters on Wednesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will head out on the road to face off against the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena. The Pistons are crawling into this matchup hobbled by 20 consecutive losses, while the 76ers will bounce in with three consecutive wins.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but the 76ers and the Wizards didn't disappoint and broke past the 244.5 point over/under on Monday. Philadelphia really took it to Washington for the full four quarters, racking up a 146-101 victory at home. That 146-101 margin sets a new team best for the 76ers this season.

Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid were among the main playmakers for the 76ers as the former scored 24 points along with six assists and the latter dropped a double-double on 34 points and 11 rebounds. The game was Embiid's eighth in a row with at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but the Pistons and the Pacers didn't disappoint and broke past the 247.5 point over/under on Monday. Detroit fell 131-123 to Indiana.

Philadelphia pushed their record up to 15-7 with that victory, which was their third straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 136.3 points per game. As for Detroit, they continue to see their hopes of redeeming themselves for a poor last season fade as the team sits at a 2-21 record this season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The 76ers haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 122 points per game (they're ranked fourth in scoring overall). It's a different story for the Pistons, though, as they've been averaging only 108.7 points per game. The only thing between the 76ers and another offensive beatdown is the Pistons. Will they be able to keep them contained?

The 76ers beat the Pistons 114-106 in their previous matchup back in November. Will the 76ers repeat their success, or do the Pistons have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Philadelphia is a big 12-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 11-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 233.5 points.

Series History

Philadelphia has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.

Nov 10, 2023 - Philadelphia 114 vs. Detroit 106

Jan 10, 2023 - Philadelphia 147 vs. Detroit 116

Jan 08, 2023 - Philadelphia 123 vs. Detroit 111

Dec 21, 2022 - Philadelphia 113 vs. Detroit 93

Apr 10, 2022 - Philadelphia 118 vs. Detroit 106

Mar 31, 2022 - Detroit 102 vs. Philadelphia 94

Nov 04, 2021 - Philadelphia 109 vs. Detroit 98

Oct 28, 2021 - Philadelphia 110 vs. Detroit 102

May 08, 2021 - Philadelphia 118 vs. Detroit 104

Jan 25, 2021 - Detroit 119 vs. Philadelphia 104

Injury Report for the Pistons

Monte Morris: out (Quadriceps)

Marvin Bagley III: out (Back)

Jared Rhoden: questionable (Back)

Jalen Duren: out (Ankle)

Injury Report for the 76ers