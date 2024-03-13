Who's Playing

Toronto Raptors @ Detroit Pistons

Current Records: Toronto 23-42, Detroit 11-53

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $15.30

What to Know

The Pistons and the Raptors are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2021, but not for long. The Detroit Pistons will stay at home for another game and welcome the Toronto Raptors at 7:00 p.m. ET on March 13th at Little Caesars Arena. The Pistons will be strutting in after a victory while the Raptors will be stumbling in from a loss.

Last Monday, Detroit strolled past the Hornets with points to spare, taking the game 114-97. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest win the Pistons have managed all season.

Meanwhile, the Raptors' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their fourth straight loss. They took a 125-119 hit to the loss column at the hands of Denver. The loss came about despite the Raptors having been up 22 in the second quarter.

Despite their loss, the Raptors saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. RJ Barrett, who almost dropped a double-double on 26 points and nine assists, was perhaps the best of all.

Detroit's victory bumped their record up to 11-53. As for Toronto, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost six of their last seven matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 23-42 record this season.

Looking forward to Wednesday, the Pistons are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Detroit's opponent in mind: they have a solid 8-2 record against the spread vs the Raptors over their last ten matchups.

The Pistons skirted past the Raptors 129-127 in their previous matchup back in December of 2023. Do the Pistons have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Raptors turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Detroit is a 3.5-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pistons as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 232.5 points.

Series History

Detroit and Toronto both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.