3rd Quarter Report

The Jazz are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a 70-64 lead against the Pistons.

If the Jazz keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 11-18 in no time. On the other hand, the Pistons will have to make due with a 2-26 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Utah Jazz @ Detroit Pistons

Current Records: Utah 10-18, Detroit 2-25

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $17.34

What to Know

The Jazz are 8-2 against the Pistons since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Having just played yesterday, the Utah Jazz will head out on the road to face off against the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 p.m. ET on December 21st at Little Caesars Arena. The Pistons do have the home-court advantage, but the Jazz are expected to win by a single point.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent, a fact the Jazz found out the hard way on Wednesday. They took a 124-116 hit to the loss column at the hands of Cleveland.

The Jazz struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only six offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the Pistons' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their 24th straight loss. They took a 130-124 hit to the loss column at the hands of Atlanta. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Pistons in their matchups with the Hawks: they've now lost six in a row.

The losing side was boosted by Cade Cunningham, who scored 43 points along with seven assists and five rebounds. Those 43 points set a new season-high mark for him.

Utah's defeat dropped their record down to 10-18. As for Detroit, they bumped their record down to 2-25 with that defeat, which was their 12th straight on the road.

The Jazz strolled past the Pistons when the teams last played back in December of 2022 by a score of 126-111. Will the Jazz repeat their success, or do the Pistons have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Utah is a slight 1-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 236 points.

Series History

Utah has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.