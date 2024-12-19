Who's Playing

Utah Jazz @ Detroit Pistons

Current Records: Utah 5-20, Detroit 11-16

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 19, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: FanDuel SN - Detroit

What to Know

The Jazz are 8-2 against the Pistons since December of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The Utah Jazz will head out to face off against the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena. The Jazz might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 22 turnovers on Monday.

The Jazz are headed into Thursday's match looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their third straight game on Monday. They were dealt a punishing 144-107 loss at the hands of the Clippers. Utah was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 81-47.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Pistons ultimately got the result they hoped for on Monday. In a tight matchup that could have gone either way, they made off with a 125-124 win over the Heat.

The Pistons can attribute much of their success to Cade Cunningham, who dropped a triple-double on 20 points, 11 rebounds, and 18 assists, and Malik Beasley, who went 7 for 13 from beyond the arc en route to 28 points. The dominant performance gave Cunningham a new career-high in assists.

The Pistons were working as a unit and finished the game with 32 assists. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now posted at least 27 assists in four consecutive games.

Utah's defeat dropped their record down to 5-20. As for Detroit, their victory bumped their record up to 11-16.

The Jazz are hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their 23rd straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 8-14 against the spread).

The Jazz didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against the Pistons when the teams last played back in January, but they still walked away with a 154-148 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Jazz since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Detroit is a 4.5-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 228 points.

Series History

Utah has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.