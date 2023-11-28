3rd Quarter Report

Fortunes may be turning around for the Wizards after losing nine in a row. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Pistons 94-83. The Wizards took a big hit to their ego on Saturday, so a win here would be a pleasant pick-me-up.

If the Wizards keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 3-14 in no time. On the other hand, the Pistons will have to make due with a 2-15 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Washington Wizards @ Detroit Pistons

Current Records: Washington 2-14, Detroit 2-14

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

What to Know

The Pistons are 1-9 against the Wizards since March of 2021 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Monday. The Detroit Pistons will be playing at home against the Washington Wizards at 7:00 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena. The two teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with 13 consecutive losses for the Pistons and nine for the Wizards.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but the Pistons and the Pacers didn't disappoint and broke past the 246.5 point over/under on Friday. Detroit suffered a grim 136-113 defeat to Indiana. The Pistons found out winning isn't easy when you make nine fewer threes than your opponent.

Meanwhile, the Wizards and the Hawks couldn't quite live up to the 250-over/under that the experts had forecasted. Things couldn't have gone much worse for Washington as they lost 136-108 to Atlanta on Saturday. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Wizards in their matchups with the Hawks: they've now lost five in a row.

In addition to losing their last games, the two teams failed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, the Pistons are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be Washington's ninth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-5 against the spread).

Monday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: The Pistons have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 45.7 rebounds per game. It's a different story for the Wizards , though, as they've been averaging only 39.2 per game. Given the Pistons' sizeable advantage in that area, the Wizards will need to find a way to close that gap. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NBA content.

Odds

Detroit is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pistons as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 237.5 points.

Series History

Washington has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.

Mar 14, 2023 - Washington 117 vs. Detroit 97

Mar 07, 2023 - Washington 119 vs. Detroit 117

Oct 25, 2022 - Washington 120 vs. Detroit 99

Mar 25, 2022 - Washington 100 vs. Detroit 97

Mar 01, 2022 - Washington 116 vs. Detroit 113

Feb 14, 2022 - Washington 103 vs. Detroit 94

Dec 08, 2021 - Washington 119 vs. Detroit 116

Apr 17, 2021 - Washington 121 vs. Detroit 100

Apr 01, 2021 - Detroit 120 vs. Washington 91

Mar 27, 2021 - Washington 106 vs. Detroit 92

Injury Report for the Pistons

Malcolm Cazalon: Game-Time Decision (Illness)

Bojan Bogdanovic: Out (Calf)

Joe Harris: Out (Shoulder)

Monte Morris: Out (Quadriceps)

Injury Report for the Wizards