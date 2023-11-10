warriors-paul-curry-getty.png
Getty Images

The 2023-24 NBA season is here, and the Golden State Warriors are hoping to make another championship run. The Warriors added star Chris Paul to their veteran core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green this season, and Golden State is certainly a title contender in a tough Western Conference.

Warriors fans can watch their favorite team all season long with fubo. NBC Sports Bay Area, which carries most Warriors regular-season games, is available on fubo and fans can sign up for a free trial. NBA games on ESPN, ABC and NBA TV are also available on fubo.

Below is a look at the Warriors schedule for the remainder of the season. The Warriors are playing in the NBA's inaugural In-Season Tournament, and their remaining tournament games are set for Nov. 14 (vs. Wolves), Nov. 24 (vs. Spurs) and Nov. 28 (at Kings).

2023-24 Golden State Warriors schedule

DATEOPPTIME / TVVENUE
Nov 11, 2023vsCleveland8:30 pmChase Center
Nov 12, 2023vsMinnesota8:30 pmChase Center
Nov 14, 2023vsMinnesota10:00 pmChase Center
Nov 16, 2023vsOklahoma City10:00 pmChase Center
Nov 18, 2023vsOklahoma City8:30 pmChase Center
Nov 20, 2023vsHouston10:00 pmChase Center
Nov 22, 2023@Phoenix10:00 pmFootprint Center
Nov 24, 2023vsSan Antonio10:00 pmChase Center
Nov 28, 2023@Sacramento10:00 pmGolden 1 Center
Nov 30, 2023vsL.A. Clippers10:00 pmChase Center
Dec 2, 2023@L.A. Clippers4:00 pmCrypto.com Arena
Dec 12, 2023@Phoenix10:00 pmFootprint Center
Dec 14, 2023@L.A. Clippers10:30 pmCrypto.com Arena
Dec 16, 2023vsBrooklyn8:30 pmChase Center
Dec 17, 2023@Portland9:00 pmModa Center at the Rose Quarter
Dec 19, 2023vsBoston10:00 pmChase Center
Dec 22, 2023vsWashington10:00 pmChase Center
Dec 23, 2023vsPortland8:30 pmChase Center
Dec 25, 2023@Denver2:30 pmBall Arena
Dec 28, 2023vsMiami10:00 pmChase Center
Dec 30, 2023vsDallas8:30 pmChase Center
Jan 2, 2024vsOrlando10:00 pmChase Center
Jan 4, 2024vsDenver10:00 pmChase Center
Jan 5, 2024vsDetroit10:00 pmChase Center
Jan 7, 2024vsToronto8:30 pmChase Center
Jan 10, 2024vsNew Orleans8:30 pmChase Center
Jan 12, 2024@Chicago8:00 pmUnited Center
Jan 13, 2024@Milwaukee8:00 pmFiserv Forum
Jan 15, 2024@Memphis6:00 pmFedExForum
Jan 17, 2024@Utah9:00 pmDelta Center
Jan 19, 2024vsDallas10:00 pmChase Center
Jan 24, 2024vsAtlanta10:00 pmChase Center
Jan 25, 2024vsSacramento10:00 pmChase Center
Jan 27, 2024vsL.A. Lakers8:30 pmChase Center
Jan 30, 2024vsPhiladelphia10:00 pmChase Center
Feb 2, 2024@Memphis8:00 pmFedExForum
Feb 3, 2024@Atlanta7:30 pmState Farm Arena
Feb 5, 2024@Brooklyn7:30 pmBarclays Center
Feb 7, 2024@Philadelphia7:00 pmWells Fargo Center
Feb 8, 2024@Indiana7:00 pmGainbridge Fieldhouse
Feb 10, 2024vsPhoenix8:30 pmChase Center
Feb 12, 2024@Utah9:00 pmDelta Center
Feb 14, 2024vsL.A. Clippers10:00 pmChase Center
Feb 22, 2024vsL.A. Lakers10:00 pmChase Center
Feb 23, 2024vsCharlotte10:00 pmChase Center
Feb 25, 2024vsDenver7:00 pmChase Center
Feb 27, 2024@Washington7:00 pmCapital One Arena
Feb 29, 2024@New York7:30 pmMadison Square Garden
Mar 1, 2024@Toronto7:30 pmScotiabank Arena
Mar 3, 2024@Boston3:30 pmTD Garden
Mar 6, 2024vsMilwaukee10:00 pmChase Center
Mar 7, 2024vsChicago10:00 pmChase Center
Mar 9, 2024vsSan Antonio8:30 pmChase Center
Mar 11, 2024@San Antonio8:00 pmFrost Bank Center
Mar 13, 2024@Dallas8:30 pmAmerican Airlines Center
Mar 16, 2024@L.A. Lakers8:30 pmCrypto.com Arena
Mar 18, 2024vsNew York10:00 pmChase Center
Mar 20, 2024vsMemphis10:00 pmChase Center
Mar 22, 2024vsIndiana10:00 pmChase Center
Mar 24, 2024@Minnesota7:00 pmTarget Center
Mar 26, 2024@Miami7:30 pmKaseya Center
Mar 27, 2024@Orlando7:00 pmAmway Center
Mar 29, 2024@Charlotte7:00 pmSpectrum Center
Mar 31, 2024@San Antonio7:00 pmFrost Bank Center
Apr 2, 2024@Dallas7:30 pmAmerican Airlines Center
Apr 4, 2024@Houston8:00 pmToyota Center
Apr 7, 2024vsUtah8:30 pmChase Center
Apr 9, 2024@L.A. Lakers10:00 pmCrypto.com Arena
Apr 11, 2024@Portland10:00 pmModa Center at the Rose Quarter
Apr 12, 2024vsNew Orleans10:00 pmChase Center
Apr 14, 2024vsUtah3:30 pmChase Center