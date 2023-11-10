The 2023-24 NBA season is here, and the Golden State Warriors are hoping to make another championship run. The Warriors added star Chris Paul to their veteran core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green this season, and Golden State is certainly a title contender in a tough Western Conference.
Warriors fans can watch their favorite team all season long with fubo. NBC Sports Bay Area, which carries most Warriors regular-season games, is available on fubo and fans can sign up for a free trial. NBA games on ESPN, ABC and NBA TV are also available on fubo.
Below is a look at the Warriors schedule for the remainder of the season. The Warriors are playing in the NBA's inaugural In-Season Tournament, and their remaining tournament games are set for Nov. 14 (vs. Wolves), Nov. 24 (vs. Spurs) and Nov. 28 (at Kings).
2023-24 Golden State Warriors schedule
|DATE
|OPP
|TIME / TV
|VENUE
|Nov 11, 2023
|vsCleveland
|8:30 pm
|Chase Center
|Nov 12, 2023
|vsMinnesota
|8:30 pm
|Chase Center
|Nov 14, 2023
|vsMinnesota
|10:00 pm
|Chase Center
|Nov 16, 2023
|vsOklahoma City
|10:00 pm
|Chase Center
|Nov 18, 2023
|vsOklahoma City
|8:30 pm
|Chase Center
|Nov 20, 2023
|vsHouston
|10:00 pm
|Chase Center
|Nov 22, 2023
|@Phoenix
|10:00 pm
|Footprint Center
|Nov 24, 2023
|vsSan Antonio
|10:00 pm
|Chase Center
|Nov 28, 2023
|@Sacramento
|10:00 pm
|Golden 1 Center
|Nov 30, 2023
|vsL.A. Clippers
|10:00 pm
|Chase Center
|Dec 2, 2023
|@L.A. Clippers
|4:00 pm
|Crypto.com Arena
|Dec 12, 2023
|@Phoenix
|10:00 pm
|Footprint Center
|Dec 14, 2023
|@L.A. Clippers
|10:30 pm
|Crypto.com Arena
|Dec 16, 2023
|vsBrooklyn
|8:30 pm
|Chase Center
|Dec 17, 2023
|@Portland
|9:00 pm
|Moda Center at the Rose Quarter
|Dec 19, 2023
|vsBoston
|10:00 pm
|Chase Center
|Dec 22, 2023
|vsWashington
|10:00 pm
|Chase Center
|Dec 23, 2023
|vsPortland
|8:30 pm
|Chase Center
|Dec 25, 2023
|@Denver
|2:30 pm
|Ball Arena
|Dec 28, 2023
|vsMiami
|10:00 pm
|Chase Center
|Dec 30, 2023
|vsDallas
|8:30 pm
|Chase Center
|Jan 2, 2024
|vsOrlando
|10:00 pm
|Chase Center
|Jan 4, 2024
|vsDenver
|10:00 pm
|Chase Center
|Jan 5, 2024
|vsDetroit
|10:00 pm
|Chase Center
|Jan 7, 2024
|vsToronto
|8:30 pm
|Chase Center
|Jan 10, 2024
|vsNew Orleans
|8:30 pm
|Chase Center
|Jan 12, 2024
|@Chicago
|8:00 pm
|United Center
|Jan 13, 2024
|@Milwaukee
|8:00 pm
|Fiserv Forum
|Jan 15, 2024
|@Memphis
|6:00 pm
|FedExForum
|Jan 17, 2024
|@Utah
|9:00 pm
|Delta Center
|Jan 19, 2024
|vsDallas
|10:00 pm
|Chase Center
|Jan 24, 2024
|vsAtlanta
|10:00 pm
|Chase Center
|Jan 25, 2024
|vsSacramento
|10:00 pm
|Chase Center
|Jan 27, 2024
|vsL.A. Lakers
|8:30 pm
|Chase Center
|Jan 30, 2024
|vsPhiladelphia
|10:00 pm
|Chase Center
|Feb 2, 2024
|@Memphis
|8:00 pm
|FedExForum
|Feb 3, 2024
|@Atlanta
|7:30 pm
|State Farm Arena
|Feb 5, 2024
|@Brooklyn
|7:30 pm
|Barclays Center
|Feb 7, 2024
|@Philadelphia
|7:00 pm
|Wells Fargo Center
|Feb 8, 2024
|@Indiana
|7:00 pm
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|Feb 10, 2024
|vsPhoenix
|8:30 pm
|Chase Center
|Feb 12, 2024
|@Utah
|9:00 pm
|Delta Center
|Feb 14, 2024
|vsL.A. Clippers
|10:00 pm
|Chase Center
|Feb 22, 2024
|vsL.A. Lakers
|10:00 pm
|Chase Center
|Feb 23, 2024
|vsCharlotte
|10:00 pm
|Chase Center
|Feb 25, 2024
|vsDenver
|7:00 pm
|Chase Center
|Feb 27, 2024
|@Washington
|7:00 pm
|Capital One Arena
|Feb 29, 2024
|@New York
|7:30 pm
|Madison Square Garden
|Mar 1, 2024
|@Toronto
|7:30 pm
|Scotiabank Arena
|Mar 3, 2024
|@Boston
|3:30 pm
|TD Garden
|Mar 6, 2024
|vsMilwaukee
|10:00 pm
|Chase Center
|Mar 7, 2024
|vsChicago
|10:00 pm
|Chase Center
|Mar 9, 2024
|vsSan Antonio
|8:30 pm
|Chase Center
|Mar 11, 2024
|@San Antonio
|8:00 pm
|Frost Bank Center
|Mar 13, 2024
|@Dallas
|8:30 pm
|American Airlines Center
|Mar 16, 2024
|@L.A. Lakers
|8:30 pm
|Crypto.com Arena
|Mar 18, 2024
|vsNew York
|10:00 pm
|Chase Center
|Mar 20, 2024
|vsMemphis
|10:00 pm
|Chase Center
|Mar 22, 2024
|vsIndiana
|10:00 pm
|Chase Center
|Mar 24, 2024
|@Minnesota
|7:00 pm
|Target Center
|Mar 26, 2024
|@Miami
|7:30 pm
|Kaseya Center
|Mar 27, 2024
|@Orlando
|7:00 pm
|Amway Center
|Mar 29, 2024
|@Charlotte
|7:00 pm
|Spectrum Center
|Mar 31, 2024
|@San Antonio
|7:00 pm
|Frost Bank Center
|Apr 2, 2024
|@Dallas
|7:30 pm
|American Airlines Center
|Apr 4, 2024
|@Houston
|8:00 pm
|Toyota Center
|Apr 7, 2024
|vsUtah
|8:30 pm
|Chase Center
|Apr 9, 2024
|@L.A. Lakers
|10:00 pm
|Crypto.com Arena
|Apr 11, 2024
|@Portland
|10:00 pm
|Moda Center at the Rose Quarter
|Apr 12, 2024
|vsNew Orleans
|10:00 pm
|Chase Center
|Apr 14, 2024
|vsUtah
|3:30 pm
|Chase Center