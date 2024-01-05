Halftime Report

The Nuggets are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a 70-63 lead against the Warriors.

If the Nuggets keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 25-11 in no time. On the other hand, the Warriors will have to make due with a 16-18 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Denver Nuggets @ Golden State Warriors

Current Records: Denver 24-11, Golden State 16-17

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select NBA matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NBA matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $120.00

What to Know

The Warriors will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Denver Nuggets at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

The Warriors' three-game losing streak finally came to an end on Tuesday. They managed a 121-115 win over Orlando. The score was all tied up 55-55 at the break, but the Warriors were the better team in the second half.

The Warriors can attribute much of their success to Stephen Curry, who scored 36 points along with six assists and four steals.

Meanwhile, Denver didn't have too much trouble with Charlotte at home on Monday as they won 111-93. The victory was just what the Nuggets needed coming off of a 119-93 loss in their prior game.

Among those leading the charge was Jamal Murray, who scored 25 points along with seven assists.

Golden State's win bumped their record up to 16-17. As for Denver, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 24-11 record this season.

Not only did both teams in this Thursday's contest win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking ahead, the Nuggets are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be their 14th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 8-5 against the spread).

The Warriors came up short against the Nuggets in their previous meeting last Monday, falling 120-114. Will the Warriors have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Denver is a 3-point favorite against Golden State, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 235 points.

Series History

Denver has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Golden State.