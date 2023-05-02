Who's Playing

Los Angeles Lakers @ Golden State Warriors

Regular Season Records: Los Angeles 43-39, Golden State 44-38

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Golden State 0, Los Angeles 0

On Tuesday, the Golden State Warriors will fight it out against the Los Angeles Lakers in a Western Conference playoff contest at 10:00 p.m. ET at Chase Center. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, the Warriors will stroll into this one as the favorite.

The Warriors earned some postseason bragging rights after a sucessful outing on Sunday. They took down Sacramento 120-100.

Stephen Curry went supernova for the Warriors, earning 50 points along with 6 assists and 8 rebounds.

Meanwhile, you can't lose the contest if you win every quarter, and that was precisely the Lakers' strategy against the Grizzlies on Friday. Los Angeles really took it to Memphis for a full 4 quarters, racking up a 125-85 win at home. The match was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Lakers had established a 33 point advantage.

The Lakers made it a team effort and racked up 33 assists (they were ranked 15th overall in the regular season). They are 11-2 when they've passed the ball that well.

Tuesday will start the first-to-four series between the Warriors and the Lakers. Check back on CBS Sports to see who will be starting their playoff series on the wrong foot.

Odds

Golden State are a 4.5-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.





The over/under is set at 228 points.

