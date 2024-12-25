Who's Playing

Los Angeles Lakers @ Golden State Warriors

Current Records: Los Angeles 16-13, Golden State 15-13

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 25, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 25, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $192.01

What to Know

The Warriors and the Lakers are an even 5-5 against one another since May of 2023, but not for long. The Golden State Warriors will finish 2024 at home by hosting the Los Angeles Lakers at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Chase Center. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

Last Monday, the Warriors were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 111-105 to the Pacers.

Jonathan Kuminga put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 9 for 16 en route to 26 points plus eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, the Lakers' good fortune finally ran out on Monday. They fell just short of the Pistons by a score of 117-114.

The Lakers' loss came about despite a quality game from LeBron James, who dropped a triple-double on 28 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists.

Golden State has been struggling recently as they've lost four of their last five matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 15-13 record this season. As for Los Angeles, their defeat dropped their record down to 16-13.

Wednesday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: The Warriors have crashing the boards this season, having averaged 47.1 rebounds per game (they're ranked third in rebounds per game overall). It's a different story for the Lakers, though, as they've been averaging only 41.4. Given the Warriors' sizable advantage in that area, the Lakers will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Warriors strolled past the Lakers in their previous matchup back in April by a score of 134-120. One of the biggest obstacles the team faced in that game was James, who dropped a double-double on 33 points and 11 assists. Now that he's got a second chance to win this matchup, will the Warriors still be able to contain James? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Golden State is a 4-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 222.5 points.

Series History

Golden State and Los Angeles both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.