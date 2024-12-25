Who's Playing
Los Angeles Lakers @ Golden State Warriors
Current Records: Los Angeles 16-13, Golden State 15-13
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, December 25, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $192.01
What to Know
The Warriors and the Lakers are an even 5-5 against one another since May of 2023, but not for long. The Golden State Warriors will finish 2024 at home by hosting the Los Angeles Lakers at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Chase Center. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.
Last Monday, the Warriors were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 111-105 to the Pacers.
Jonathan Kuminga put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 9 for 16 en route to 26 points plus eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, the Lakers' good fortune finally ran out on Monday. They fell just short of the Pistons by a score of 117-114.
The Lakers' loss came about despite a quality game from LeBron James, who dropped a triple-double on 28 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists.
Golden State has been struggling recently as they've lost four of their last five matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 15-13 record this season. As for Los Angeles, their defeat dropped their record down to 16-13.
Wednesday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: The Warriors have crashing the boards this season, having averaged 47.1 rebounds per game (they're ranked third in rebounds per game overall). It's a different story for the Lakers, though, as they've been averaging only 41.4. Given the Warriors' sizable advantage in that area, the Lakers will need to find a way to close that gap.
The Warriors strolled past the Lakers in their previous matchup back in April by a score of 134-120. One of the biggest obstacles the team faced in that game was James, who dropped a double-double on 33 points and 11 assists. Now that he's got a second chance to win this matchup, will the Warriors still be able to contain James? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.
Odds
Golden State is a 4-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 3.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 222.5 points.
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Golden State and Los Angeles both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Apr 09, 2024 - Golden State 134 vs. Los Angeles 120
- Mar 16, 2024 - Golden State 128 vs. Los Angeles 121
- Feb 22, 2024 - Golden State 128 vs. Los Angeles 110
- Jan 27, 2024 - Los Angeles 145 vs. Golden State 144
- May 12, 2023 - Los Angeles 122 vs. Golden State 101
- May 10, 2023 - Golden State 121 vs. Los Angeles 106
- May 08, 2023 - Los Angeles 104 vs. Golden State 101
- May 06, 2023 - Los Angeles 127 vs. Golden State 97
- May 04, 2023 - Golden State 127 vs. Los Angeles 100
- May 02, 2023 - Los Angeles 117 vs. Golden State 112