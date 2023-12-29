3rd Quarter Report

The Heat are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Warriors 91-76.

The Heat entered the contest having won three straight and they're just one quarter away from another. Will they make it four, or will the Warriors step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Miami Heat @ Golden State Warriors

Current Records: Miami 18-12, Golden State 15-15

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $149.00

What to Know

The Warriors are on a eight-game streak of home wins, while the Heat are on a three-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. The Golden State Warriors will finish 2023 at home by hosting the Miami Heat at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Chase Center. The Warriors are expected to win (but not by much) so they better bring their A-game into this one.

The Warriors lost a heartbreaker to the Nuggets when they met back in April, and they left with a heavy heart again on Monday. Golden State took a 120-114 hit to the loss column at the hands of Denver. The Warriors have not had much luck with the Nuggets recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.

Despite the defeat, the Warriors had strong showings from Brandin Podziemski, who scored 13 points along with nine rebounds and six assists, and Andrew Wiggins, who scored 22 points. Podziemski set a new season high mark in steals with five.

Meanwhile, Miami didn't have too much breathing room in their match against Philadelphia on Monday, but they still walked away with a 119-113 victory.

The Heat relied on the efforts of Bam Adebayo, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 15 rebounds, and Jaime Jaquez Jr., who dropped a double-double on 31 points and ten rebounds. That's the first time this season that Jaquez Jr. pulled down ten or more rebounds.

Golden State's loss dropped their record down to 15-15. As for Miami, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 18-12 record this season.

Thursday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: The Warriors have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 47.4 rebounds per game (they're ranked first in rebounds per game overall). It's a different story for the Heat, though, as they've been averaging only 41.4 rebounds per game. Given the Warriors' sizeable advantage in that area, the Heat will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Warriors came up short against the Heat in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, falling 116-109. Will the Warriors have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Golden State is a 3-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 228.5 points.

Series History

Golden State and Miami both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.