Who's Playing

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Golden State Warriors

Current Records: Minnesota 7-2, Golden State 6-5

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: Bally Sports - North

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves will head out on the road to face off against the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Chase Center. The Warriors are crawling into this game hobbled by three consecutive losses, while the Timberwolves will bounce in with six consecutive wins.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 13.9% better than the opposition, a fact the Timberwolves proved on Sunday. They managed a 116-110 victory over Golden State.

The Timberwolves relied on the efforts of Karl-Anthony Towns, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 14 rebounds, and Anthony Edwards, who earned 33 points along with 7 assists and 6 rebounds.

Minnesota's victory bumped their record up to 7-2. As for Golden State, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-5 record this season.

Going forward, the Timberwolves are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, keep Minnesota in mind: they have a solid 6-2-1 record against the spread this season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Timberwolves have themselves a killer kicker this season, having made 49.3% of their shots per game (they're ranked third in field goal percentage per game overall). It's a different story for the Warriors , though, as they've only made 44.9% of theirs this season. Given the Timberwolves' sizeable advantage in that area, the Warriors will need to find a way to close that gap. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NBA content.

Odds

Minnesota is a 3-point favorite against Golden State, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Warriors as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 216.5 points.

Series History

Minnesota has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Golden State.

Nov 12, 2023 - Minnesota 116 vs. Golden State 110

Mar 26, 2023 - Minnesota 99 vs. Golden State 96

Feb 26, 2023 - Golden State 109 vs. Minnesota 104

Feb 01, 2023 - Minnesota 119 vs. Golden State 114

Nov 27, 2022 - Golden State 137 vs. Minnesota 114

Mar 01, 2022 - Minnesota 129 vs. Golden State 114

Jan 27, 2022 - Golden State 124 vs. Minnesota 115

Jan 16, 2022 - Minnesota 119 vs. Golden State 99

Nov 10, 2021 - Golden State 123 vs. Minnesota 110

Apr 29, 2021 - Minnesota 126 vs. Golden State 114

Injury Report for the Warriors

Stephen Curry: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for the Timberwolves