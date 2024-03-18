Who's Playing

New York Knicks @ Golden State Warriors

Current Records: New York 40-27, Golden State 35-31

How To Watch

When: Monday, March 18, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Monday, March 18, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $93.77

What to Know

The New York Knicks' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 p.m. ET on March 18th at Chase Center. Both teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Last Saturday, New York was able to grind out a solid victory over the Kings, taking the game 98-91.

Jalen Brunson continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, scoring 42 points along with four steals.

The Lakers typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday the Warriors proved too difficult a challenge. They came out on top against the Lakers by a score of 128-121.

Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry were among the main playmakers for the Warriors as the former scored 26 points and the latter scored 31 points along with six rebounds and five assists. Curry didn't help the Warriors' cause all that much against the Bulls last Thursday but the same can't be said for this matchup.

New York's win was their fourth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 40-27. Despite that those good results, the team's offense hasn't been rolling: across that stretch, they only averaged 105.0 points per game. As for Golden State, their victory bumped their record up to 35-31.

Monday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Knicks haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.5 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Warriors struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.8 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Knicks are hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdogs on the road.

Odds

Golden State is a 5-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 4.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 211.5 points.

Series History

Golden State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against New York.