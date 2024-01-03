1st Quarter Report

The Warriors came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Orlando Magic @ Golden State Warriors

Current Records: Orlando 19-13, Golden State 15-17

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $85.00

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors will be playing at home against the Orlando Magic at 10:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Chase Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The Warriors' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They fell 132-122 to Dallas. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 243-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Despite the defeat, the Warriors got a solid performance out of Chris Paul, who went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 24 points and 6 assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Paul has scored all season.

Even though they lost, the Warriors were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds (they're ranked first in offensive rebounds per game overall). They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Mavericks only pulled down six offensive rebounds.

Meanwhile, Orlando was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 112-107 to Phoenix.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Paolo Banchero, who scored 28 points along with nine rebounds and seven assists.

Golden State's defeat dropped their record down to 15-17. As for Orlando, their loss dropped their record down to 19-13.

Keep an eye on the arc in Tuesday's game: The Warriors have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 14.8 threes per game. It's a different story for the Magic, though, as they've been averaging only 10 threes per game. Given the Warriors' sizeable advantage in that area, the Magic will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking ahead, the Warriors are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last three times they've played Orlando.

Odds

Golden State is a 3.5-point favorite against Orlando, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 232 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Orlando has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Golden State.