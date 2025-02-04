1st Quarter Report

Who's Playing

Orlando Magic @ Golden State Warriors

Current Records: Orlando 24-26, Golden State 24-24

How To Watch

When: Monday, February 3, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET

Monday, February 3, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $44.89

What to Know

The Warriors and the Magic are an even 5-5 against one another since December of 2019, but not for long. The Golden State Warriors will stay at home for another game and welcome the Orlando Magic at 10:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Chase Center. The Warriors are the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting match likely to go down to the wire.

Last Friday, the Warriors found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 130-105 punch to the gut against the Suns. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest loss Golden State has suffered against Phoenix since October 25, 2022.

Even though they lost, the Warriors smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds (they're ranked fourth in offensive rebounds per game overall). They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Suns only pulled down four.

Meanwhile, the Magic's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight defeat. The matchup between them and the Jazz wasn't a total blowout, but with the Magic falling 113-99 on the road it was darn close to turning into one.

Despite the loss, the Magic had strong showings from Franz Wagner, who posted 37 points plus six rebounds, and Cole Anthony, who went 7 for 11 en route to 23 points plus seven rebounds. With that strong performance, Wagner is now averaging an impressive 25.1 points per game. Paolo Banchero, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-6 from deep.

Golden State's defeat dropped their record down to 24-24. As for Orlando, they now have a losing record at 24-26.

Monday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy game: The Warriors have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 46.3 rebounds per game (they're ranked third in rebounds per game overall). It's a different story for the Magic, though, as they've been averaging only 41.4. Given the Warriors' sizable advantage in that area, the Magic will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Warriors beat the Magic 101-93 in their previous meeting back in March of 2024. Will the Warriors repeat their success, or do the Magic have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Golden State is a 3-point favorite against Orlando, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 2.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 212.5 points.

Series History

Golden State and Orlando both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.