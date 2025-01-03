3rd Quarter Report

The Warriors already have more points against the 76ers than they managed in total against the Cavaliers last Monday. The Warriors have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the 76ers 123-94.

If the Warriors keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 17-16 in no time. On the other hand, the 76ers will have to make due with a 13-19 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Philadelphia 76ers @ Golden State Warriors

Current Records: Philadelphia 13-18, Golden State 16-16

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $75.26

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Chase Center. The Warriors are the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting match likely to go down to the wire.

The Warriors are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 231, but even that wound up being too high. They received a tough blow on Monday as they fell 113-95 to the Cavaliers. Golden State has struggled against Cleveland recently, as the game was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Even though they lost, the Warriors smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds (they're ranked second in offensive rebounds per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in 13 consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, after a string of four wins, the 76ers' good fortune finally ran out on Wednesday. They took a 113-107 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Kings. Philadelphia was up 51-37 in the second but couldn't hold on to the lead.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Paul George, who went 11 for 20 en route to 30 points plus eight rebounds and five assists. He had some trouble finding his footing against the Trail Blazers on Monday, so this was a nice turnaround.

Golden State's defeat dropped their record down to 16-16. As for Philadelphia, their loss ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 13-18.

Thursday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: The Warriors have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 47.3 rebounds per game (they're ranked third in rebounds per game overall). It's a different story for the 76ers, though, as they've been averaging only 39.8. Given the Warriors' sizable advantage in that area, the 76ers will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Warriors took their victory against the 76ers when the teams last played back in February of 2024 by a conclusive 127-104. Will the Warriors repeat their success, or do the 76ers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Golden State is a 3-point favorite against Philadelphia, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 217 points.

Series History

Golden State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Philadelphia.