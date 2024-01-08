3rd Quarter Report

The Raptors are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Warriors 99-87.

The Raptors came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Toronto Raptors @ Golden State Warriors

Current Records: Toronto 14-21, Golden State 17-18

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: NBC Sports - Bay Area

NBC Sports - Bay Area Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $80.00

What to Know

The Raptors and the Warriors are an even 5-5 against one another since June of 2019, but not for long. The Toronto Raptors will head out on the road to face off against the Golden State Warriors at 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Chase Center. The Raptors are expected to lose this one by 2.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

It's hard to win when you make eight fewer threes than your opponent, a fact the Raptors found out the hard way on Friday. They fell to Sacramento 135-130.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Golden State beat Detroit 113-109 on Friday.

Toronto's loss dropped their record down to 14-21. As for Golden State, their win bumped their record up to 17-18.

The Raptors came up short against the Warriors when the teams last played back in January of 2023, falling 129-117. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of the Warriors' Stephen Curry, who dropped a double-double on 35 points and 11 assists. Now that the Raptors know the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Golden State is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 238 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Golden State and Toronto both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.