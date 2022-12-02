Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Memphis

Current Records: Philadelphia 12-10; Memphis 12-9

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Memphis Grizzlies are heading back home. They will square off against the Philadelphia 76ers at 8 p.m. ET Friday at FedExForum. The Grizzlies are expected to win again but are hoping to meet expectations this time.

The Grizz came up short against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, falling 109-101. Small forward Dillon Brooks wasn't much of a difference maker for Memphis; Brooks played for 33 minutes with 4-for-14 shooting and five turnovers.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia has to be hurting after a devastating 113-85 loss at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. The Sixers were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 69-48. A silver lining for them was the play of center Joel Embiid, who had 19 points and six assists along with six boards.

The losses put the Grizz at 12-9 and the Sixers at 12-10. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Grizz ranks third in the league when it comes to fouls drawn per game, with 22.5 on average. But Philadelphia enters the matchup with only 19.4 fouls per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. The ref's whistle might dictate the flow of action in this one.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis

Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.48

Odds

The Grizzlies are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the 76ers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Memphis have won nine out of their last 13 games against Philadelphia.