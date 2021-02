Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Memphis

Current Records: Los Angeles 23-11; Memphis 14-14

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies head home again on Friday, but with the point spread against them by 7.5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. They and the Los Angeles Clippers will face off at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 26 at FedExForum without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. The Grizzlies aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Memphis is hoping for another victory. They put the hurt on Los Angeles with a sharp 122-94 win. Memphis can attribute much of their success to point guard Tyus Jones, who had 20 points.

Memphis' victory lifted them to 14-14 while Los Angeles' defeat dropped them down to 23-11. We'll see if Memphis can repeat their recent success or if Los Angeles bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Fox Sports - Southeast

Fox Sports - Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Clippers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles have won 12 out of their last 19 games against Memphis.

Feb 25, 2021 - Memphis 122 vs. Los Angeles 94

Feb 24, 2020 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Memphis 97

Jan 04, 2020 - Memphis 140 vs. Los Angeles 114

Nov 27, 2019 - Los Angeles 121 vs. Memphis 119

Mar 31, 2019 - Los Angeles 113 vs. Memphis 96

Feb 22, 2019 - Los Angeles 112 vs. Memphis 106

Dec 05, 2018 - Memphis 96 vs. Los Angeles 86

Nov 23, 2018 - Los Angeles 112 vs. Memphis 107

Jan 26, 2018 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Memphis 100

Jan 02, 2018 - Los Angeles 113 vs. Memphis 105

Dec 23, 2017 - Memphis 115 vs. Los Angeles 112

Nov 04, 2017 - Memphis 113 vs. Los Angeles 104

Mar 09, 2017 - Los Angeles 114 vs. Memphis 98

Jan 04, 2017 - Los Angeles 115 vs. Memphis 106

Nov 16, 2016 - Memphis 111 vs. Los Angeles 107

Nov 04, 2016 - Los Angeles 99 vs. Memphis 88

Apr 12, 2016 - Los Angeles 110 vs. Memphis 84

Mar 19, 2016 - Memphis 113 vs. Los Angeles 102

Nov 09, 2015 - Los Angeles 94 vs. Memphis 92

Injury Report for Memphis

Jonas Valanciunas: Game-Time Decision (Thigh)

Justise Winslow: Out (Rest)

Killian Tillie: Out (Foot)

Jaren Jackson Jr.: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Los Angeles