How to watch Grizzlies vs. Hawks: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NBA game
Who's Playing
Atlanta @ Memphis
Current Records: Atlanta 19-45; Memphis 31-32
What to Know
This Saturday, the Atlanta Hawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 119.22 points per game. They and the Memphis Grizzlies will face off at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at FedExForum without much rest after games the previous day. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
The Hawks were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Friday as they fell 118-112 to the Washington Wizards. Small forward De'Andre Hunter wasn't much of a difference maker for Atlanta and played for 37 minutes with.
Meanwhile, Memphis suffered a grim 121-96 defeat to the Dallas Mavericks on Friday. The Grizz was down 95-65 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Shooting guard Josh Jackson (16 points), shooting guard Dillon Brooks (15 points), and center Jonas Valanciunas (14 points) were the top scorers for Memphis. That makes it six consecutive games in which Valanciunas has had at least ten rebounds.
Atlanta isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 6.5, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money in their wallets whenever they hit the road.
Atlanta took a serious blow against Memphis in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, falling 127-88. Can the Hawks avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: Fox Sports - Southeast
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $37.00
Odds
The Grizzlies are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 233
Over/Under: 233
Series History
Atlanta have won five out of their last nine games against Memphis.
- Mar 02, 2020 - Memphis 127 vs. Atlanta 88
- Mar 13, 2019 - Atlanta 132 vs. Memphis 111
- Oct 19, 2018 - Memphis 131 vs. Atlanta 117
- Feb 06, 2018 - Atlanta 108 vs. Memphis 82
- Dec 15, 2017 - Memphis 96 vs. Atlanta 94
- Mar 16, 2017 - Memphis 103 vs. Atlanta 91
- Mar 11, 2017 - Atlanta 107 vs. Memphis 90
- Mar 12, 2016 - Atlanta 95 vs. Memphis 83
- Nov 27, 2015 - Atlanta 116 vs. Memphis 101
