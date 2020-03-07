How to watch Grizzlies vs. Hawks: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Memphis

Current Records: Atlanta 19-45; Memphis 31-32

What to Know

This Saturday, the Atlanta Hawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 119.22 points per game. They and the Memphis Grizzlies will face off at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at FedExForum without much rest after games the previous day. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Hawks were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Friday as they fell 118-112 to the Washington Wizards. Small forward De'Andre Hunter wasn't much of a difference maker for Atlanta and played for 37 minutes with.

Meanwhile, Memphis suffered a grim 121-96 defeat to the Dallas Mavericks on Friday. The Grizz was down 95-65 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Shooting guard Josh Jackson (16 points), shooting guard Dillon Brooks (15 points), and center Jonas Valanciunas (14 points) were the top scorers for Memphis. That makes it six consecutive games in which Valanciunas has had at least ten rebounds.

Atlanta isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 6.5, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money in their wallets whenever they hit the road.

Atlanta took a serious blow against Memphis in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, falling 127-88. Can the Hawks avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Fox Sports - Southeast

Fox Sports - Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $37.00

Odds

The Grizzlies are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 233

Series History

Atlanta have won five out of their last nine games against Memphis.