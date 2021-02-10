Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Memphis

Current Records: Charlotte 12-13; Memphis 9-10

What to Know

The Charlotte Hornets have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at FedExForum. The Hornets have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Memphis and are hoping to record their first victory since Feb. 1 of 2019.

Charlotte's contest against the Houston Rockets on Monday was close at halftime, but Charlotte turned on the heat in the second half with 55 points. Charlotte put the hurt on Houston with a sharp 119-94 win. The top scorer for Charlotte was point guard LaMelo Ball (24 points).

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies received a tough blow on Monday as they fell 128-113 to the Toronto Raptors. Center Jonas Valanciunas put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 27 points and 20 rebounds.

The Hornets are expected to lose this next one by 4. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 10-5-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Charlotte's win lifted them to 12-13 while Memphis' defeat dropped them down to 9-10. We'll see if Charlotte can repeat their recent success or if Memphis bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Fox Sports - Southeast

Fox Sports - Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Grizzlies are a 4-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Charlotte have won seven out of their last 11 games against Memphis.