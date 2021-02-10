Who's Playing
Charlotte @ Memphis
Current Records: Charlotte 12-13; Memphis 9-10
What to Know
The Charlotte Hornets have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at FedExForum. The Hornets have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Memphis and are hoping to record their first victory since Feb. 1 of 2019.
Charlotte's contest against the Houston Rockets on Monday was close at halftime, but Charlotte turned on the heat in the second half with 55 points. Charlotte put the hurt on Houston with a sharp 119-94 win. The top scorer for Charlotte was point guard LaMelo Ball (24 points).
Meanwhile, the Grizzlies received a tough blow on Monday as they fell 128-113 to the Toronto Raptors. Center Jonas Valanciunas put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 27 points and 20 rebounds.
The Hornets are expected to lose this next one by 4. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 10-5-1 against the spread when expected to lose.
Charlotte's win lifted them to 12-13 while Memphis' defeat dropped them down to 9-10. We'll see if Charlotte can repeat their recent success or if Memphis bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: Fox Sports - Southeast
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Grizzlies are a 4-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Charlotte have won seven out of their last 11 games against Memphis.
- Jan 01, 2021 - Memphis 108 vs. Charlotte 93
- Dec 29, 2019 - Memphis 117 vs. Charlotte 104
- Nov 13, 2019 - Memphis 119 vs. Charlotte 117
- Feb 01, 2019 - Charlotte 100 vs. Memphis 92
- Jan 23, 2019 - Charlotte 118 vs. Memphis 107
- Mar 22, 2018 - Charlotte 140 vs. Memphis 79
- Oct 30, 2017 - Charlotte 104 vs. Memphis 99
- Nov 28, 2016 - Charlotte 104 vs. Memphis 85
- Nov 21, 2016 - Memphis 105 vs. Charlotte 90
- Dec 26, 2015 - Charlotte 98 vs. Memphis 92
- Dec 11, 2015 - Charlotte 123 vs. Memphis 99