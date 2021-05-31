Who's Playing

Utah @ Memphis

Regular Season Records: Utah 2-1; Memphis 1-2

What to Know

The Utah Jazz will face off against the Memphis Grizzlies in a playoff contest at FedExForum at 9:30 p.m. ET Monday. Averaging 123.67 points per matchup, the Utah squad has been an offensive juggernaut in the playoffs, so hopefully Memphis' defense is prepared for a test.

The Jazz are hoping for another win. They were able to grind out a solid victory over the Grizzlies this past Saturday, winning 121-111. Utah can attribute much of their success to point guard Mike Conley, who shot 7-for-10 from downtown and finished with 27 points, eight dimes and six rebounds.

Utah is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Utah's win lifted them to 2-1 while Memphis' loss dropped them down to 1-2. We'll see if Utah can repeat their recent success or if Memphis bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $65.00

Odds

The Jazz are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah have won 15 out of their last 24 games against Memphis.