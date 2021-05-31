Who's Playing
Utah @ Memphis
Regular Season Records: Utah 2-1; Memphis 1-2
What to Know
The Utah Jazz will face off against the Memphis Grizzlies in a playoff contest at FedExForum at 9:30 p.m. ET Monday. Averaging 123.67 points per matchup, the Utah squad has been an offensive juggernaut in the playoffs, so hopefully Memphis' defense is prepared for a test.
The Jazz are hoping for another win. They were able to grind out a solid victory over the Grizzlies this past Saturday, winning 121-111. Utah can attribute much of their success to point guard Mike Conley, who shot 7-for-10 from downtown and finished with 27 points, eight dimes and six rebounds.
Utah is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Utah's win lifted them to 2-1 while Memphis' loss dropped them down to 1-2. We'll see if Utah can repeat their recent success or if Memphis bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $65.00
Odds
The Jazz are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Utah have won 15 out of their last 24 games against Memphis.
- May 29, 2021 - Utah 121 vs. Memphis 111
- May 26, 2021 - Utah 141 vs. Memphis 129
- May 23, 2021 - Memphis 112 vs. Utah 109
- Mar 31, 2021 - Utah 111 vs. Memphis 107
- Mar 27, 2021 - Utah 126 vs. Memphis 110
- Mar 26, 2021 - Utah 117 vs. Memphis 114
- Aug 05, 2020 - Utah 124 vs. Memphis 115
- Dec 07, 2019 - Utah 126 vs. Memphis 112
- Nov 29, 2019 - Utah 103 vs. Memphis 94
- Nov 15, 2019 - Memphis 107 vs. Utah 106
- Mar 08, 2019 - Memphis 114 vs. Utah 104
- Nov 12, 2018 - Utah 96 vs. Memphis 88
- Nov 02, 2018 - Memphis 110 vs. Utah 100
- Oct 22, 2018 - Memphis 92 vs. Utah 84
- Mar 30, 2018 - Utah 107 vs. Memphis 97
- Mar 09, 2018 - Utah 95 vs. Memphis 78
- Feb 07, 2018 - Utah 92 vs. Memphis 88
- Jan 28, 2017 - Memphis 102 vs. Utah 95
- Jan 08, 2017 - Memphis 88 vs. Utah 79
- Dec 18, 2016 - Utah 82 vs. Memphis 73
- Nov 14, 2016 - Memphis 102 vs. Utah 96
- Mar 04, 2016 - Memphis 94 vs. Utah 88
- Jan 02, 2016 - Utah 92 vs. Memphis 87
- Nov 07, 2015 - Utah 89 vs. Memphis 79