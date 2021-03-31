Who's Playing
Utah @ Memphis
Current Records: Utah 35-11; Memphis 22-22
What to Know
The Utah Jazz have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at FedExForum. Utah won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 5.5-point advantage in the spread.
You can't lose the contest if you win every quarter, and that was precisely the Jazz's strategy against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday. Utah took their matchup at home with ease, bagging a 114-75 win over Cleveland. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 53-34. It was another big night for Utah's center Rudy Gobert, who posted a double-double on 18 points and 17 rebounds along with four blocks.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up 57-57 at the half for Memphis and the Houston Rockets on Monday, but the Grizz stepped up in the second half for a 120-110 victory. The Grizzlies' center Jonas Valanciunas did his thing and dropped a double-double on 30 points and 15 boards. That makes it 14 consecutive games in which Valanciunas has had at least 11 rebounds. Valanciunas' points were the most he has had all season.
The Jazz are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Washington Wizards March 18 easily too and instead slipped up with a 131-122. In other words, don't count the Grizz out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Jazz are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.
Bettors have moved against the Jazz slightly, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 7.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Utah have won 12 out of their last 20 games against Memphis.
- Mar 27, 2021 - Utah 126 vs. Memphis 110
- Mar 26, 2021 - Utah 117 vs. Memphis 114
- Aug 05, 2020 - Utah 124 vs. Memphis 115
- Dec 07, 2019 - Utah 126 vs. Memphis 112
- Nov 29, 2019 - Utah 103 vs. Memphis 94
- Nov 15, 2019 - Memphis 107 vs. Utah 106
- Mar 08, 2019 - Memphis 114 vs. Utah 104
- Nov 12, 2018 - Utah 96 vs. Memphis 88
- Nov 02, 2018 - Memphis 110 vs. Utah 100
- Oct 22, 2018 - Memphis 92 vs. Utah 84
- Mar 30, 2018 - Utah 107 vs. Memphis 97
- Mar 09, 2018 - Utah 95 vs. Memphis 78
- Feb 07, 2018 - Utah 92 vs. Memphis 88
- Jan 28, 2017 - Memphis 102 vs. Utah 95
- Jan 08, 2017 - Memphis 88 vs. Utah 79
- Dec 18, 2016 - Utah 82 vs. Memphis 73
- Nov 14, 2016 - Memphis 102 vs. Utah 96
- Mar 04, 2016 - Memphis 94 vs. Utah 88
- Jan 02, 2016 - Utah 92 vs. Memphis 87
- Nov 07, 2015 - Utah 89 vs. Memphis 79