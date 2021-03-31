Who's Playing

Utah @ Memphis

Current Records: Utah 35-11; Memphis 22-22

What to Know

The Utah Jazz have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at FedExForum. Utah won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 5.5-point advantage in the spread.

You can't lose the contest if you win every quarter, and that was precisely the Jazz's strategy against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday. Utah took their matchup at home with ease, bagging a 114-75 win over Cleveland. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 53-34. It was another big night for Utah's center Rudy Gobert, who posted a double-double on 18 points and 17 rebounds along with four blocks.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 57-57 at the half for Memphis and the Houston Rockets on Monday, but the Grizz stepped up in the second half for a 120-110 victory. The Grizzlies' center Jonas Valanciunas did his thing and dropped a double-double on 30 points and 15 boards. That makes it 14 consecutive games in which Valanciunas has had at least 11 rebounds. Valanciunas' points were the most he has had all season.

The Jazz are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Washington Wizards March 18 easily too and instead slipped up with a 131-122. In other words, don't count the Grizz out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jazz are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Jazz slightly, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Utah have won 12 out of their last 20 games against Memphis.