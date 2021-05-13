Who's Playing
Sacramento @ Memphis
Current Records: Sacramento 31-38; Memphis 36-33
What to Know
After a three-game homestand, the Sacramento Kings will be on the road. They will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at FedExForum. These two teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous games.
Sacramento strolled past the Oklahoma City Thunder with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the game 122-106. Shooting guard Delon Wright and shooting guard Terence Davis were among the main playmakers for the Kings as the former shot 5-for-7 from downtown and finished with 21 points and eight dimes and the latter shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 27 points and five boards.
Meanwhile, you can't lose the matchup if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Memphis' strategy against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday. The Grizz was the clear victor by a 133-104 margin over Dallas. The score was close at the half, but Memphis pulled away in the second half with 73 points. Their point guard Ja Morant did his thing and had 24 points and eight assists along with seven rebounds.
Their wins bumped Sacramento to 31-38 and the Grizz to 36-33. Allowing an average of 117.54 points per game, the Kings haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: Bally Sports - Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Memphis have won ten out of their last 19 games against Sacramento.
- Feb 14, 2021 - Memphis 124 vs. Sacramento 110
- Feb 28, 2020 - Sacramento 104 vs. Memphis 101
- Feb 20, 2020 - Sacramento 129 vs. Memphis 125
- Jan 02, 2020 - Sacramento 128 vs. Memphis 123
- Dec 21, 2019 - Memphis 119 vs. Sacramento 115
- Jan 25, 2019 - Sacramento 99 vs. Memphis 96
- Dec 21, 2018 - Sacramento 102 vs. Memphis 99
- Nov 16, 2018 - Memphis 112 vs. Sacramento 104
- Oct 24, 2018 - Sacramento 97 vs. Memphis 92
- Apr 06, 2018 - Sacramento 94 vs. Memphis 93
- Jan 19, 2018 - Memphis 106 vs. Sacramento 88
- Dec 31, 2017 - Memphis 114 vs. Sacramento 96
- Mar 27, 2017 - Sacramento 91 vs. Memphis 90
- Jan 20, 2017 - Memphis 107 vs. Sacramento 91
- Dec 31, 2016 - Memphis 112 vs. Sacramento 98
- Dec 16, 2016 - Sacramento 96 vs. Memphis 92
- Mar 02, 2016 - Memphis 104 vs. Sacramento 98
- Jan 30, 2016 - Memphis 121 vs. Sacramento 117
- Nov 03, 2015 - Memphis 103 vs. Sacramento 89