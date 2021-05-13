Who's Playing

Sacramento @ Memphis

Current Records: Sacramento 31-38; Memphis 36-33

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the Sacramento Kings will be on the road. They will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at FedExForum. These two teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous games.

Sacramento strolled past the Oklahoma City Thunder with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the game 122-106. Shooting guard Delon Wright and shooting guard Terence Davis were among the main playmakers for the Kings as the former shot 5-for-7 from downtown and finished with 21 points and eight dimes and the latter shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 27 points and five boards.

Meanwhile, you can't lose the matchup if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Memphis' strategy against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday. The Grizz was the clear victor by a 133-104 margin over Dallas. The score was close at the half, but Memphis pulled away in the second half with 73 points. Their point guard Ja Morant did his thing and had 24 points and eight assists along with seven rebounds.

Their wins bumped Sacramento to 31-38 and the Grizz to 36-33. Allowing an average of 117.54 points per game, the Kings haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Bally Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Memphis have won ten out of their last 19 games against Sacramento.