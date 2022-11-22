Who's Playing

Sacramento @ Memphis

Current Records: Sacramento 9-6; Memphis 10-7

What to Know

The Sacramento Kings need to shore up a defense that is allowing 117.47 points per matchup before their game on Tuesday. They will head out on the road to face off against the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET at FedExForum. Averaging 131.5 points in their past six games, Sacramento's high-powered offense has been in full-swing lately, so Memphis better be ready for a challenge.

The Kings were able to grind out a solid win over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, winning 137-129. Power forward Harrison Barnes and point guard De'Aaron Fox were among the main playmakers for Sacramento as the former had 27 points along with nine boards and the latter had 33 points and seven assists.

Meanwhile, the contest between Memphis and the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday was not particularly close, with Memphis falling 127-115. Despite the defeat, the Grizzlies got a solid performance out of small forward Dillon Brooks, who had 31 points in addition to five rebounds.

Sacramento is now 9-6 while Memphis sits at 10-7. Sacramento is 6-2 after wins this season, and Memphis is 4-2 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis

Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Memphis have won 12 out of their last 25 games against Sacramento.