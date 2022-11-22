Who's Playing
Sacramento @ Memphis
Current Records: Sacramento 9-6; Memphis 10-7
What to Know
The Sacramento Kings need to shore up a defense that is allowing 117.47 points per matchup before their game on Tuesday. They will head out on the road to face off against the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET at FedExForum. Averaging 131.5 points in their past six games, Sacramento's high-powered offense has been in full-swing lately, so Memphis better be ready for a challenge.
The Kings were able to grind out a solid win over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, winning 137-129. Power forward Harrison Barnes and point guard De'Aaron Fox were among the main playmakers for Sacramento as the former had 27 points along with nine boards and the latter had 33 points and seven assists.
Meanwhile, the contest between Memphis and the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday was not particularly close, with Memphis falling 127-115. Despite the defeat, the Grizzlies got a solid performance out of small forward Dillon Brooks, who had 31 points in addition to five rebounds.
Sacramento is now 9-6 while Memphis sits at 10-7. Sacramento is 6-2 after wins this season, and Memphis is 4-2 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Memphis have won 12 out of their last 25 games against Sacramento.
- Oct 27, 2022 - Memphis 125 vs. Sacramento 110
- Dec 26, 2021 - Memphis 127 vs. Sacramento 102
- Dec 17, 2021 - Memphis 0 vs. Sacramento 0
- Nov 28, 2021 - Sacramento 0 vs. Memphis 0
- May 14, 2021 - Memphis 107 vs. Sacramento 106
- May 13, 2021 - Memphis 116 vs. Sacramento 110
- Feb 14, 2021 - Memphis 124 vs. Sacramento 110
- Feb 28, 2020 - Sacramento 104 vs. Memphis 101
- Feb 20, 2020 - Sacramento 129 vs. Memphis 125
- Jan 02, 2020 - Memphis 0 vs. Sacramento 0
- Dec 21, 2019 - Memphis 119 vs. Sacramento 115
- Jan 25, 2019 - Sacramento 99 vs. Memphis 96
- Dec 21, 2018 - Memphis 0 vs. Sacramento 0
- Nov 16, 2018 - Memphis 112 vs. Sacramento 104
- Oct 24, 2018 - Sacramento 97 vs. Memphis 92
- Apr 06, 2018 - Sacramento 94 vs. Memphis 93
- Jan 19, 2018 - Memphis 106 vs. Sacramento 88
- Dec 31, 2017 - Memphis 114 vs. Sacramento 96
- Mar 27, 2017 - Sacramento 91 vs. Memphis 90
- Jan 20, 2017 - Memphis 107 vs. Sacramento 91
- Dec 31, 2016 - Memphis 112 vs. Sacramento 98
- Dec 16, 2016 - Sacramento 96 vs. Memphis 92
- Mar 02, 2016 - Memphis 104 vs. Sacramento 98
- Jan 30, 2016 - Sacramento 0 vs. Memphis 0
- Nov 03, 2015 - Memphis 0 vs. Sacramento 0