Who's Playing
New York @ Memphis
What to Know
The Memphis Grizzlies and the New York Knicks will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET October 19th at FedExForum to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Grizzlies finished last year at 56-26 and will now try to light the spark for another quality season. On the other hand, New York struggled last season, ending up 37-45.
A couple last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Memphis was the best in steals per game, finishing the 2021-2022 season with 9.76 on average. But the Knicks ranked third in the league in steals given up per game, closing the year allowing only seven on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
Memphis is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. A win is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN
- Ticket Cost: $33.99
Odds
The Grizzlies are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.
Bettors have moved against the Grizzlies slightly, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 7.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Memphis have won eight out of their last 13 games against New York.
- Mar 11, 2022 - Memphis 118 vs. New York 114
- Feb 02, 2022 - Memphis 120 vs. New York 108
- May 03, 2021 - New York 118 vs. Memphis 104
- Apr 09, 2021 - New York 133 vs. Memphis 129
- Jan 29, 2020 - Memphis 127 vs. New York 106
- Feb 03, 2019 - Memphis 96 vs. New York 84
- Nov 25, 2018 - New York 103 vs. Memphis 98
- Jan 17, 2018 - Memphis 105 vs. New York 99
- Dec 06, 2017 - New York 99 vs. Memphis 88
- Apr 07, 2017 - Memphis 101 vs. New York 88
- Oct 29, 2016 - New York 111 vs. Memphis 104
- Feb 05, 2016 - Memphis 91 vs. New York 85
- Jan 16, 2016 - Memphis 103 vs. New York 95