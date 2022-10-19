Who's Playing

New York @ Memphis

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies and the New York Knicks will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET October 19th at FedExForum to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Grizzlies finished last year at 56-26 and will now try to light the spark for another quality season. On the other hand, New York struggled last season, ending up 37-45.

A couple last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Memphis was the best in steals per game, finishing the 2021-2022 season with 9.76 on average. But the Knicks ranked third in the league in steals given up per game, closing the year allowing only seven on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

Memphis is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. A win is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $33.99

Odds

The Grizzlies are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Grizzlies slightly, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Memphis have won eight out of their last 13 games against New York.